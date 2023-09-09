RiverValley Behavioral Health has received two grants, totaling more than $3 million, for rehabilitation and treatment programs.
Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, president and CEO of RiverValley, told Daviess County commissioners Thursday the agency received a $2.6 million grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
RiverValley was one of 22 agencies that received a SAMSHA grant nationally.
“It was highly competitive,” Figueroa-Peralta said.
The grant will be used to provide services for pregnant women and postpartum women in recovery with services, to help them succeed and stay in recovery long after they complete treatment, Figueroa-Peralta said.
Some of the programs will include parenting classes, primary care, behavioral health, help recovering from domestic violence, and trauma-informed care for children and spouses.
“This is a wraparound model, it’s something that has been piloted nationwide, and I’m so proud we were able to secure this for our community” at no cost to local government, Figueroa-Peralta said.
In an interview Friday, Figueroa-Peralta said studies have found 10% of pregnant women in the United States are abusing substances. In 2021, RiverValley opened Amethyst Center, a program that provides substance abuse counseling to women, and support to pregnant up to six months after they give birth.
“We have 30 babies that have been born free from alcohol or drugs,” Figueroa-Peralta said.
The grant will allow the nonprofit agency to hire staff and provide services for women in recovery with children, and to their families, working with them for years, Figueroa-Peralta said.
“It’s going to be very family-centered,” Figueroa-Peralta said.
The agency also received a $600,000 state grant to “establish a pioneering recovery center,” in partnership with other substance abuse and social service agencies, Figueroa-Peralta told commissioners Thursday.
The facility, called “The Gathering Place,” will offer a relaxed atmosphere, a “cafe style setting,” resources such an support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous,” and will be a space where people in recovery can support one another, Figueroa-Peralta said.
The mission of the facility is to “create a safe and nurturing place for individuals in recovery,” Figueroa-Peralta said.
The program “includes all the treatment providers in our county,” she said.
“We want to make sure everyone is welcome, that anyone, when they complete treatment, to go to this Gathering Place for the rest of their lives to connect with others and ... to help others as well.”
Figueroa-Peralta said The Gathering Place will be open to people from all area recovery programs, and will provide a variety of services. For example, staff will be able to help people create resumes, look for jobs and find other services. Vocational training will be offered, Figueroa-Peralta said.
The facility will also be a place where people can meet socially and have events that are free of drugs and alcohol.
“We are going to have celebrations every month,” Figueroa-Peralta said, and that, “it’s not a treatment place. It’s a social place.”
A ribbon cutting on the facility, at 400 East Fourth St., is planned for later this month.
