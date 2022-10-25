RiverValley Behavioral Health’s planned outreach and community resource center is still underway, but will see a grand opening later than expected.
Earlier this year, the organization announced plans to open a new facility inside of the former home of The Crowne, located at 107 E. Second St. in downtown Owensboro, with hopes to open to the public around Oct. 1.
However, Wanda Figueroa, RiverValley’s president and CEO, said the new site won’t see an opening this month or by the end of this year.
“Like any construction project … there have been labor shortages, and manufacturing and all of those that have resulted in delays in our construction,” she said. “...Unfortunately, we have not been able to open when we wanted to or when we expected to open.”
But Figueroa said that they are “making progress” and the new facility is expected to open sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
“We wanted it to be our Christmas gift to our community,” she said, “but it’s coming.”
The 4,849-square-foot, two-story building was purchased by RiverValley for $500,000 in August 2021.
It will include a library with resources open to the community, a space to make appointments to see therapists, with clinician offices being located on the second level and will have areas for training and healing workshops — ranging from meditation, yoga and more.
The facility is to be staffed by five people.
Figueroa said the space will also be used when community events are taking place in the area such as Friday After 5 in order to “increase our outreach, and for people to stop by and see what we have.”
The building itself has a lot of history, dating back to being built in 1889 and has been the former home of the antique store The Gallery and a gift, apparel and event space called The Crowne.
More from this section
Figueroa is mindful about preserving the building’s past with this new project while also trying to make it ideal for the clientele and the building “accessible to everyone” such as installing an elevator for those with physical disabilities to be able to go to each floor.
“We want to make sure that we are keeping with how iconic this building is, but at the same time modernizing it,” she said. “It’s a beautiful building, the location is great. We’re very excited about the project.”
Hafer is the architectural firm overseeing the design of the project.
Figueroa said the company is making sure the layout will be able to “facilitate the programs that we want to do” that will take place in the building.
Figueroa said the idea of opening the facility came from input from staff members and community members and leaders in keeping true the organization’s mission of destigmatizing mental health while also helping provide access to services.
“It’s part of our commitment to be relevant in the community and to be a resource,” she said.
The facility will be located across the street from the Morton J. Holbrook, Jr. Judicial Center, which Figueroa said is an ideal place to be near.
“...When people go to the Judicial Center, that’s one of the most stressful times in their lives — whether it’s because they are sometimes the victim of the crime or the perpetrator …,” she said. “They both need help and support. …It’s good for people when they walk by to know that there are places that they can go to ….”
Figueroa also feels having a location in the downtown area will show acceptance for those that may need help and will showcase “an empathy of wellness and well-being.”
“...I think it’s going to help the city project that image,” she said. “...What it does (is) gives the message that we are there to help people make good decisions, make healthy choices, to support them — whatever that is (and) what they’re experiencing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.