As the colorful fall leaves begin to drop off the trees and temperatures get lower and lower, both Daviess County and the City of Owensboro begin preparing their road departments for whatever the upcoming winter season might throw at them.
“It is a drastic change from summertime operations to wintertime operations for the Street Department,” Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said.
While the warmer months see repairs being made to concrete and asphalt streets, sidewalk repairs and installing ADA ramps, the name of the game shifts to snow removal in the winter.
“The biggest priority during the winter months is snow plowing,” Hancock said. “You will see those crews begin to prepare the trucks that were hauling asphalt, concrete chunks and dirt from street construction to cleaning the trucks up, setting them up with the sputters on the back of the truck with the snow plows on the front and training everybody, going through all the different pieces that it takes to become a snow fighter, basically.”
Jake Trogden, Owensboro Street Department manager, said Road Department employees recently participated in an in-house “snowplow rodeo” at Ben Hawes Park.
“We let all the employees in the department drive a truck with a snow plow attachment on it; we kind of get them re-familiarized with driving a truck with a plow on the front of it,” he said. “There is an obstacle course they actually drive through.”
Trogden said city employees from other departments will also be invited to become familiar with the trucks and snowplows, in the event of a winter storm that requires employees from other departments to be called upon to assist with keeping the city’s streets clear and salted.
The City of Owensboro is also currently waging its annual “War on Potholes,” where residents are invited to report potholes and problem areas to the city through the City Action telephone line at 270-687-4444.
Trogden said it is important to try and repair as many potholes as possible before the asphalt plant closes in December due to cold weather.
“We have actually filled 60-70 potholes this week,” Trogden said. “We have to get those potholes tidied up because rain will get in those potholes and in the ground, and the freeze and thaw will make those potholes a lot worse by the time the spring gets here.”
There is an alternative cold patch material that can be used when a repair needs to be made and it is too cold to purchase hot asphalt.
“It is similar to asphalt, but it is pliable in the winter,” Trogden said. “It doesn’t seal off as good as hot asphalt, but it is a very good product”
Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher said the county is also in the process of preparing for the upcoming winter season.
“We are prepping our brine machine, our snow plows,” Brasher said. “We are getting all that put together.”
Brasher said the county utilizes 10 snow routes for clearing and salting roads, and each route will be reviewed within the next few weeks to see if any improvements can be made to it before the season begins.
Like the city, Daviess County will also utilize employees from other departments in the event of a serious snow event.
“Once we have a snow event, and if it is of sufficient size and the road department itself needs help, we do call on other department employees to help,” Brasher said.
Both Daviess County and the City of Owensboro are stocked up on road salt for the winter season.
“We have got about 1,400 tons, that is the capacity of our bins,” Brasher said. “As we have snow and ice and we use salt, we will order more and try to keep it in stock as much as possible.”
Stephen Franklin, director of Public Works for the city, said the city’s salt dome, with a capacity of 2,500 tons of road salt, is full.
“Typically we like to replenish our stock throughout the season,” Franklin said. “We don’t ever want to get too low on salt.”
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the snow season in the state runs from November through March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.