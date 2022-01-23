Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher said it is a constant battle for the county to keep up with road signs that are stolen.

“I don’t see a whole lot of people stealing signs, they just magically disappear during the weekend,” Brasher said Friday.

While the idea of stealing a stop sign or perhaps a street sign with a last name or favorite phrase on it has remained a part of popular culture for decades, Brasher said the issue hasn’t diminished in 2022.

“We have to replace stop signs pretty consistently,” he said. “People will even go as far as cutting the pole down completely and taking the entire assembly.”

Brasher said street signs with the road names are a popular choice.

“Maybe it is their last name or they just want to put it in their garage or dorm room,” he said. “It is pretty much a constant battle to keep stop signs, yield signs and road name signs up.”

When county officials are notified that a sign is missing, the cost for a replacement really depends on what was stolen and how.

“If they just take the sign off the post, it is realistically easy to put a stop sign back on an existing post; I am thinking $25 dollars,” Brasher said.

If the entire sign assembly is cut down, post and all, it can take between two and three days to replace, because the utility lines must be located again.

Brasher said the theft of a road sign also costs the county in possible overtime pay for employees, gasoline for its vehicles and added mileage to vehicles.

“That kind of stuff adds up,” he said.

Without the assistance of someone stealing county property, Brasher said the usage life of a road sign can vary significantly. A sign facing south will wear sooner than a sign facing north because of the direction of sunlight, Brasher said.

“I would say on average, a sign should last 10 years, and they can last 20 or 30 years,’ he said.

