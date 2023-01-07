I began 2023 the way I begin pretty much everything else in my life, which is to say, with good intentions.
I got off to a good start, tugging all the sheets, blankets and pillowcases off my bed and hauling them to the washing machine, one load’s worth at a time.
I also made a load of my dog’s blankets, although why I bothered to keep them separate is a mystery, as Roof has shed as much on my blankets as he has his own.
So I got that much done, and even added some smell-good stuff to the wash water in hopes that it would overcome the usual fragrance of “dog.” That seems to be working fine, so it was with quite a bit of satisfaction that I checked this item off the list of things I hoped to accomplish in the first days of the new year.
Next on my list of things to do, I noted that my brother had given me a shelving unit for Christmas that I had requested. I had high hopes and — yep — good intentions to get that thing put together right away so I could organize some storage bins that currently are just stacked up in my back room.
I don’t have any good excuses about why I haven’t gotten that done yet, but I do have a reason.
Here’s the thing: Putting the shelves together isn’t the problem. I’ve done that kind of thing hundreds of times before, and I’m good at it.
And actually putting the bins onto the shelves isn’t going to be difficult either.
The problem involves making up my mind to do that, and only that.
Ann Landers once said, “No person who can read is ever successful at cleaning out an attic.”
I don’t have an attic, but I sure can read.
So before I can begin to tackle this project, I need to set my mind on fighting my inclination to open up each and every one of those bins, and sort through every single item that’s been inside since I moved to this house four years ago. The majority of these items pertain to my extensive family tree research project, so there are a lot of photo albums and collections of letters and documents involved.
By “a lot,” I mean, hundreds, maybe thousands.
That’s a lot of opportunities for distraction.
Not sure procrastination is the solution for distraction but that’s where I am at the moment.
So in the meantime, I keep going back and forth between which of the remaining items on my to-do list I will ignore next.
Will it be cancelling the subscription to the magazine I never read?
Or maybe today I can again put off cleaning out the junk drawer, or at least throwing away all the pens that don’t write or some of those weird little odd-and-end parts that go to I-don’t-know-what.
Perhaps I can further postpone tackling that stack of greeting cards I’ve been meaning to send. There are at least two “get well” cards that I can completely disregard now, seeing as their intended recipients are fully recovered and doing just fine now (no thanks to me).
Maybe I can delay until another day — or week, or month, or year — watching some of the television shows I’ve recorded.
All of these unaccomplished goals get to be pretty depressing when I think about them.
So to cheer myself up, I think I’ll just treat myself to a big ol’ nap … and congratulate myself on the nice, fresh, clean blankets.
Ahhh. Now that’s something I can really get done.
