A Rumsey family traveled across the pond without leaving the Commonwealth.
Crystal West has been fond of traveling for years. Edward West, her husband, was previously a field representative for Congressman Ed Whitfield and is now in external affairs for Secretary of State Michael Adams, which has allowed them to explore the country.
Crystal West wanted her children — Conan, Eden and Wyatt — to be able to have those experiences.
“I want to show them as much of the world as possible and what I can’t show them to be motivated to be on their own,” Crystal West said. “No matter how much I talk about it, how many books they read, how many pictures they see … until they get the actual opportunity to immerse themselves in different places with different people, they won’t have any idea what it’s truly like. I want them to experience all of that.”
When her children’s schools closed in-person sessions due to COVID, Crystal West thought it was the perfect time for the family to explore.
“With the pandemic last year and, all the sudden, home became the classroom … it reiterated, loud and clear, the learning doesn’t just happen in the classroom,” Crystal West said. “We took advantage of every opportunity with the mask mandates in place, smaller crowd sizes, more outdoor activities to do... .”
The West family traveled to destinations across state lines such as the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and the William J. Clinton Library and Museum in Arkansas.
But when restrictions were lifting, Crystal West decided to get creative when she saw the endless possibilities by simply looking out the front door.
“Everything was up in the air when things began to reopen,” she said. “I thought, since we don’t know what mandates are going to be in place where, we’ll just travel within Kentucky. We have the best state park system. Low cost or no cost.”
Overall, the West family has been able to visit 76 of 120 counties in the state.
Crystal West made the trips to be equal parts fun and educational.
“When we went to Glasgow, we had opportunities to talk about Scotland,” Crystal West said. “When we were in Paris, there was the Eiffel Tower, and we learned a couple of phrases in French on the way. We can take anything … and turn it into a learning opportunity. The kids (now) know how to say ‘je m’appelle (their name).’ ”
Crystal West wanted her children to meet and interact with residents of those communities rather than relying on the information they can learn in a history book.
“Everyone is so proud of their hometown,” she said. “They’re eager to welcome you into their hometown so that they can show you what they love about where they live. We have people who work … in McLean County really hard to make their communities warm and inviting. I want (my) kids to see that.”
At times, the West family went off course of the European fare but continued to travel every week during the summer — exploring the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, the Kentucky Derby Museum in Churchill Downs and having the children enjoy activities such as zip-lining, kayaking and skydiving.
While Crystal West is not certain what is next on the travel itinerary, she looks forward to the family celebrating new adventures.
“We should never be fearful of experiences,” Crystal West said.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.