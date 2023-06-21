Jack Huffman walked into Daviess County via U.S. Highway 431 on Tuesday with a small U.S. flag waving from the wagon that is tethered to his hips and is carrying 200 pounds of gear.
Huffman, 36, said the purpose of his “walk across America” is to raise money for the Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund — a Michigan-based nonprofit that helps injured soldiers pay their living expenses and provides assistance to the families of the fallen.
“They really give us the opportunities to chase our dreams, and this is kind of a way to give back to them,” said Huffman, an Army veteran.
Huffman began walking from Sarasota, Florida, on May 13 and has since traveled 1,100 miles on foot. Huffman added that he’s already worn out two pairs of shoes since beginning his trek 39 days ago.
He tows a metal-green wagon with two large totes filled with clothing, camping gear and other necessities.
This is the second time Huffman has walked for a cause. In 2019, he walked 2,841 miles from Newport, California, to Tybee Island, Georgia, in 79 days, raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Huffman said he prepares himself physically and mentally for the trips.
“I was going to the gym two, three times a day and walking 10 to 15 miles a day on top of that,” said Huffman about the preparation for his current walk. “And then mentally, something just kind of clicks. I just get into this mentality that, even though I’m watching my body disintegrate, my mind is saying this isn’t about you — keep going, just keep going. My body may weep a little bit, but it accepts it.”
When he’s not walking across America, Huffman works as a handyman and street performer. He carries his fire staff with him for fire-breathing shows.
“I did a little bit of (fire-breathing) in Nashville,” Huffman said.
On top of the totes is a pet carrier that contains a dove named Nikki.
The dove will be released at the end of his journey on July 13, when he’s scheduled to participate in the Salute Our Warriors event in Rochester Hills, Michigan — Huffman’s hometown.
“It looks like we’ll have quite a few hundred people on the last day with me to finish out this walk,” he said. “It’s to help show that America is more united than it’s depicted to be.”
Huffman is documenting his journey through his Facebook page — www.facebook.com/walkingwithjack. And along with videoing his walk, a GPS device tracks his every step, which can be viewed by the public.
Although the weather, the traffic and the physical toll are part of the journey, Huffman said he views it all as a positive adventure.
“All the bad parts about it just make the good parts that much better,” he said. “It’s all part of the experience.”
