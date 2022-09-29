Owensboro Riverport Authority officials anticipate starting construction on a road-widening project next year that will widen Industrial Drive (Kentucky 331) between U.S. 60 and Rinaldo Road.
Riverport president Brian Wright told riverport board members Wednesday that utility relocation is underway along the road, and officials have acquired properties near U.S. 60 that need to be demolished for the project.
Wright said the riverport intends to advertise later this year for contractors to build the roadway.
“We’ll (bid out) the project this year, with construction starting next year,” Wright said.
The road will be three lanes through the two curves between U.S. 60 and the riverport, with sidewalks and a bus stop. One of the curves on the roadway will be straightened by running the roadway through riverport property.
Industries along the road will get a turn lane.
After the curves, the road will be a super-two-lane — wider than a regular two-lane road.
The riverport is financing the project with an $11.5 million grant from the U.S. Maritime Administration, while the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Economic Development Cabinet and the riverport put up additional funds to cover the $14.4 million cost.
Acquiring right of way for the project was completed earlier this year. Wright told board members crews from Owensboro Municipal Utilities are expected to be done with their portion of utility relocation in about a week.
The cost of the project has increased, Wright said, adding that riverport officials would discuss getting additional funds from the state to address any cost overruns.
“We are challenged with the increased cost of construction and the increased cost of property values,” Wright said later Wednesday afternoon.
The riverport purchased eight duplexes close to the intersection of Kentucky 331 and U.S. 60, and the residents have been relocated. The duplexes will be demolished. Wright said the duplexes had driveways that directly entered the highway, which were considered a safety hazard.
“All indications are we need to be in construction in the spring, no later,” Wright said after the meeting, and the conservative estimate is “we need two seasons to complete the project.”
The road will not be entirely closed during the work, Wright said.
“It is our intention that, as we go into construction, we will maintain a minimum of one lane of traffic all the way through,” he said.
