Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins received a glowing report from the board of education Thursday during his annual evaluation, and his contract was approved for four more years.
The board announced Robbins’ evaluation Thursday during its regular meeting, with board chairman Dale Stewart stating that Robbins also requested he not receive any additional raise that a typical DCPS staff member would receive annually.
His salary is set at $168,489.
Boards of education in Kentucky evaluate superintendents based on a set of standards. This year, the DCPS school board chose to look at four, in particular, pertaining to Robbins’ yearly assessment: human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.
Robbins received an exemplary rating in all four categories.
DCPS Board Chairman Dale Stewart read from a prepared statement that Robbins has led the entire district with “compassion, integrity and a caring heart.”
“He demonstrates that ‘Kids First’ is not just a slogan, but a way of life,” Stewart read, and that Robbins’ approach in making all decisions is putting the health and safety of all students and staff his first priority.
Robbins also has demonstrated a “true desire” to move the district forward, Stewart continued, with the completion of two stadium projects, and movement forward on the Apollo High School renovation, and the building of the new Daviess County Middle School.
Stewart said the board is “very enthusiastic about Mr. Robbins’ leadership, and his vision for the future of Daviess County Public Schools. He has the unique ability to empower people to be better leaders, and more than that, better people.”
Frank Riney III, board member, said the district has been through good times, and bad times, especially considering this past school year.
“But you’ve led us through it,” he said. “I’m proud to have the opportunity to serve with you.”
Robbins said all people want to grow and he listed off a number of projects and programs he is excited to see get off the ground, for the betterment of students, including the continued focus on student social and emotional health. He also commended the board for being active and involved, and said he is happy to be part of such a growth-minded organization.
Also announced during the board meeting was a $1 million sponsorship from Independence Bank to the district. The funds are to be dispersed over 10 years.
“There are no naming rights associated with this,” said board attorney Sean Land, but the bank will be advertised at each high school stadium.
Riney asked if the board is locked into this sponsorship contract for 10 years.
“At any time either party can get out,” Robbins said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
