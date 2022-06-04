Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins gave an end-of-year capstone presentation to school board members during a special meeting Friday.
“Really, the sole purpose of this meeting is every year the superintendent does a capstone, and he presents to us a year in review and those kinds of things,” Dale Stewart, board chairman, said during the meeting.
Robbins said the capstone, which highlights the district’s activities and achievements throughout the just-completed academic year, is part of a superintendent’s evaluation, which is done annually by the board.
As part of his presentation, Robbins addressed his relationship with the board.
“I personally feel that we work very well together, we communicate very well together and that is very, very important,” he said, “because we set the tone of leadership across this district, and it is important that we work and function as a team.”
Robbins said he has seen situations in which that was not the case, and he said it makes a difference at all levels within a school district.
In the area of mental health, Robbins said the district hosted its inaugural mental health summit last August at the Owensboro Convention Center, and the event was a success.
“Many of our staff attended, and we even opened that up to the staff of surrounding school districts, because we knew that it was a need that they had that wasn’t being met,” he said.
Robbins said DCPS will host the second installment of its mental health summit this August.
“We see this as a reoccurring event that we will continue to have get bigger and better every year,” he said.
Robbins said one thing board members have heard him discuss multiple times throughout the last year is the creation of a new strategic plan.
While the plan is still being developed, Robbins said the five pillars that will be the foundation of the new plan are teamwork, safety and wellness, learning, excellence and communication.
Robbins said more details about the strategic plan will be available as it is solidified.
“Just know that this is coming after a lot of work, a lot of focus,” he said. “We have spoken now to over 1,100 people by way of surveys and focus groups to get sound, solid input for our strategic plan.”
Robbins said another development that he is proud of is the implementation of a five-day preschool for the upcoming academic year.
Like the previous four-day preschool program, the five-day program will offer both a morning and afternoon session, with bussing provided for students at midday.
“Any students that are due to go home or go to a babysitter or maybe to a childcare center, we will be taking those students home at midday, and at the same time we will be picking up a group midday and bringing them to school,” he said.
Robbins said parents or guardians will be responsible for dropping off children at the start of the morning session and for picking them up at the end of the afternoon session.
The DCPS board’s next meeting is June 14 at its Central Office, 1622 Southwestern Parkway.
