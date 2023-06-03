During a June 1 meeting, Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins provided the DCPS board with an overview of the 2022-23 academic year.
The capstone presentation was presented as Robbins’ evidence relative to the Next Generation Superintendent’s Effectiveness Standards with an emphasis on human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.
The presentation will be taken into consideration when the board goes into closed session on June 13 to share the results of its annual superintendent evaluation with Robbins. The board will publicly post a summative document on June 16.
For human resources leadership, Robbins highlighted the district’s hosting of the Multi-Tiered System of Supports Academy; Kagan Social-Emotional Learning/Classroom Strategies training; and the mental health summit.
The district is also beginning implementation of Close the Gap KY with co-teaching models.
“We’re not quite where I want us to be, but we’re doing a lot of professional learning across the summer,” Robbins said. “We have intentions of growing that even larger for next summer.”
Along with the professional learnings, the district has hired three new principals for the 2023-24 school year — Kendra Bronsink, Burns Middle School; Brandy Bishop, Country Heights Elementary School; and Jo Beth Grigsby, East View Elementary School.
On May 9, DCPS announced a 2% pay increase for teachers and staff and a 12.2% raise for bus drivers.
“We saved $1.9 million annually operating in our budget that allowed us to make that happen,” Robbins said. “Without that, we wouldn’t have been able to offer any raise at all.”
Apollo High School has continued to see renovations this year with a new addition to the building, and the new Daviess County Middle School building opened in October.
“Not too many school districts would move into a building in the middle of a school year,” Robbins said. “That’s hats off to our fine people who said, ‘We want to be in that location, we’re going to make it happen.’ ”
However, the beginning of the academic year for DCPS got off to a rocky start with the delay of school due to transportation issues, along with the construction delay for the new DCMS.
“I think it’s important to be frank about where we were in August with the inability to start school on time,” Robbins said. “It was all for a good cause, we just stumbled out of the gate with making that happen.”
More from this section
Robbins said he felt the district did a good job in “taking lemons and making lemonade.”
“I think the end of the story is always more important than the beginning,” he said. “I appreciate that and the people that rallied together to make that happen.”
The district is taking steps to implement new communication tools families and teachers can use.
“We now have two primary sources of communication — one provided by Apptegy and one provided by TalkingPoints,” Robbins said. “TalkingPoints is designed to be the teacher to classroom and parent communicator and has a very robust English translation tool to it.”
DCPS now has seven full-time school law enforcement officers (SLEO) at various schools. The district added two dedicated elementary SLEOs in the fall for east/west schools.
“We have the finest people serving in our officer capacity,” Robbins said. “We’re not just interested in hiring a police officer, we’re interested in finding someone that builds relationships with students, faculty and staff.”
Robbins said having the SLEOs build relationships with students and staff allows for those inside the school to feel comfortable addressing the officers when needed.
In partnership with the Greater Owensboro Partnership for Early Development, DCPS is one of three educational institutions opting in for the Ready4K program.
“We have some tools now that allows us to communicate with our preschool parents, targeting kindergarten readiness and early childhood development,” Robbins said.
DCPS is also one of four districts in the state to receive the Full Service Community Schools grant from the Prichard Committee at $1.5 million.
“The Prichard Committee saw what we were doing here, particularly with our family partnerships, as well as the preschool aspect,” Robbins said.
Robbins, who serves as president of the Council for Better Education, said that influence sometimes requires he be present in court when CBE is involved in litigating legislation.
“We’ve done that with House Bill 563, with the intent by the legislature to subsidize private schools, and we went all the way to the highest court in Kentucky,” he said. “Now we have another one as it pertains to taking public funding for what we deem private charter schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.