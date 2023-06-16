Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, received an exemplary rating in all areas of his annual evaluation during Thursday’s board meeting.

The board of education, which includes Chairman Todd Anderson, Vice Chairman James Morgan, Tom Payne, Frank Riney and Dale Stewart, rated Robbins in the areas of human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.

