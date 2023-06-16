Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, received an exemplary rating in all areas of his annual evaluation during Thursday’s board meeting.
The board of education, which includes Chairman Todd Anderson, Vice Chairman James Morgan, Tom Payne, Frank Riney and Dale Stewart, rated Robbins in the areas of human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.
“The board has determined that Superintendent Matt Robbins has maintained an exemplary performance throughout the 2022-23 year,” the board said in a prepared statement.
The board, in its statement, credited Robbins with ensuring “that DCPS employees have opportunities for personal growth through the Grow Your Own program, as well as the Future Leaders Academy.”
The board also touted Robbins for adding two additional school law enforcement officers to enhance school safety, creating the positions of a director of juvenile drug and mental health court and a full service schools community coordinator and saving the district nearly $1.9 million by eliminating bus routes.
Prior to the meeting ending, Stewart alluded to the delay of the school year by saying it started “with a little tough thing with the school (bus) drivers, but Matt took that and made a positive, and again, saved us $1.9 million.”
The 2022-23 school year was scheduled to begin Aug. 10. However, on the eve of the first day of school, DCPS officials made the call to delay the start by three days.
The delay came after DCPS had installed a new bus routing software from Transfinder, an established New York-based company.
DCPS gathers its data from parents enrolling their children into the school system’s Infinite Campus website, which feeds into Transfinder’s software.
By importing data from more than 11,000 students into the new bus routing system, DCPS officials said it became more complicated than expected.
The purpose, according to Robbins, was for DCPS to streamline the district’s bus routes due to the ongoing bus driver shortage.
The controversial decision to delay the school year came on the heels of DCPS announcing that the new Daviess County Middle School, 3901 Fairview Drive, would not be ready for opening day.
On Aug. 1, Robbins said DCMS would be ready enough for students.
Two days later, DCPS announced that it would be after fall break before it could allow students into the new DCMS building.
After Thursday’s meeting, Anderson said the board considered both delays in the evaluation.
“…But we also factored in the results, where we ended up with his leadership,” Anderson said. “It didn’t continue on; it was only for a few days. His leadership got involved and corrected it as quickly as we could. Some of it was out of our control. There’s no way he could have stopped that or prevented that.”
Robbins said he regrets anytime that situations go wrong.
“We aim for excellence here; that’s the mark, and we didn’t hit our mark in those areas. …” Robbins said.
Robbins said he was “thankful” for the evaluation.
