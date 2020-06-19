Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins received exemplary ratings from the board of education in his annual evaluation.
The board announced Robbins’ evaluation Thursday during its regular meeting, with board chairman Tom Payne stating that this past year has been “a positive and very challenging year for education in our school district.”
The board chose to evaluate Robbins based on three standards of performance, as well as the goals agreed upon by the board and Robbins in August of last year. In particular, board members looked at his strategic, instructional and cultural leadership skills in determining this year’s evaluation.
Robbins, who was hired into the position in 2017, received an exemplary rating in all three standards, with Payne stating there are many examples that verify Robbins’ performance.
“Among those, specifically the board wanted to cite his outstanding leadership during the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Payne read from the evaluation summary report. “He met these challenges with a level of compassion and concern that reflects his dedication to the DCPS motto ‘Kids First.’ ”
Payne also said Robbins’ efforts to visit all 20 schools within the district showcases his commitment to instruction, as well as Robbins’ initiatives to blend “both academic and behavioral interventions that focus on the whole child.”
The board also highlighted Robbins’ cultural leadership by pointing out his support of history, traditions and norms of the district “that have endeared him to those within and without our community,” the report said.
After the board meeting, Robbins said he was pleased with the board’s evaluation, but that it is a reflection of a team’s effort.
“It is a teamwork philosophy that makes those things happen,” he said. “As large as a school district as we have, there are a lot of moving parts and a lot of people involved.”
Robbins said he is appreciative to work for the DCPS board and is thankful to have the many and talent staff that work for the district.
“That makes Daviess County Public Schools the ‘Kids First’ school district that it is,” Robbins said.
