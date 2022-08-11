Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins reported progress Wednesday in the school district’s effort to resolve the transportation issue that led to it delaying the first day of school.
However, Robbins wasn’t ready to commit to the situation being rectified in time for school to start Friday, which is the tentative opening day.
“Significant progress has been made with the transportation issues,” he said. “The import and quality of the data was what we had huge issues with on Tuesday, and progress has been made in those areas.”
Robbins said he had a phone call with Transfinder, the bus routing software company, on Wednesday, and the district gave Transfinder a data utility to correct the import of data in the system. Robbins said all indications have looked good so far.
“We brought in some schools (Wednesday) to test against what the school data is,” he said. “So far the data has been clearing very well, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”
Robbins expected those involved with the issue to be working late into Wednesday night. He did not have a defined time as to when notices would be sent to DCPS families if the decision to have another delay is made.
“We will decide in the early evening (Thursday) and give parents plenty of time in advance,” he said. “We will not be working late into the evening on Thursday, so we will be able to send an alert earlier.”
In a statement Tuesday, Robbins said data was sent to schools Sunday for cross-referencing, but corrected that Wednesday, saying the data was sent out Saturday.
Robbins said he is unsure why the data was not sent before Saturday, other than he believes that was the pre-selected date for the data to be sent to the schools.
“Schools began looking at the data Monday, and as they spent more time on it, they figured out there were missing links and students not shown and reflected,” he said. “We didn’t anticipate this problem occurring until the data was thoroughly reviewed.
“We sat down with the schools (on Wednesday), and there are very minor discrepancies now. There are still some other aspects we need to work on with bus drivers and communication, and we have more than a full day ahead of us.”
Robbins said the district is working on making fundamental changes to the bus stop route plan to find a workable solution, and that one misperception centers around rural routes. He said those will remain door-to-door routes, with the new bus stops being implemented in neighborhoods and within the city.
Routes were still being worked on Wednesday evening and information regarding those routes will be sent to parents when they are completed.
More from this section
Along with the system issues DCPS faced, Robbins said some bus drivers have recently resigned for other employment.
“Over the last two to three years, we have had ongoing job posts listed on our website,” he said. “ ...We currently do not have enough drivers to cover all the routes, so there will be some doubling up, but the software is intended to help with that issue.
“The labor shortages in the overall job marketplace has had an impact with bus drivers. I don’t see that changing any time soon. We are finding ways to be more efficient through the utilization of technology and the incorporation of bus stops.”
There was no backup route plan established before heading into the new school year.
“We had our hand forced to going with this route for a long-term option,” Robbins said. “The routes we had in the past were not ideal, and we are trying to maintain and improve our overall service.”
Robbins said DCPS chose Transfinder as the bus routing software provider because it offered the best connectivity to Infinite Campus, the district’s student information system.
“(Transfinder has) worked with other districts who use Infinite Campus,” he said, “and it’s the main source of data utilized to feed into Transfinder.”
Robbins said opening school without bus service or using a virtual learning model to start weren’t viable options.
“We have close to 5,500 bus riders, plus the Catholic school students, with many people depending on bus services, such as refugees,” he said. “Without a school bus service, there would be too many students missing school.”
Because students receive their school assigned laptops on the first day, virtual learning was not an option, though Robbins said he is not sure he would have considered it even if students had their computers.
Robbins said the two days missed will be considered make-up days and those days will be taken in accordance to the 2022-23 instructional calendar.
He said he’s had preliminary conversations with Transfinder about recourse action for the system errors delaying the first day of school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.