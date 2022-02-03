Matt Robbins’ path to becoming the superintendent of Daviess County Public Schools began during his time in the district’s finance department.
When he first began working in education, he didn’t expect to stay with the profession long.
The Hawesville native earned a degree in business from the University of Kentucky and began working as a certified public accountant after college graduation. However, Robbins realized he wanted more out of life than what a career as a CPA looked to offer. With the encouragement of several of his family and friends who were educators, he applied for a position within the Daviess County Public Schools system and was hired in 1995.
“I look up, and it’s been almost 27 years,” he said. “What I did not know that I soon found out was that I just really enjoyed the environment, the atmosphere and working alongside people who are committed to a great cause.”
A few years after working with DCPS, Robbins was hired by Owensboro Public Schools to work in its finance and operations department. After a few more years, he came back to DCPS, where he has been ever since. He worked with the finance department before he was promoted to assistant superintendent of operations. He was hired as DCPS superintendent in 2017.
What he loves most about his job is seeing kids grow and learn. Watching educators help students move forward in their lives is magical, and he considers teaching to be both an art form, as well as a skill.
One of the most difficult aspects of his job — aside from dealing with the pandemic the past two years — is handling his own internal care and concern for the 11,000 DCPS students and 2,000 employees. Now more than ever, the individual needs of each student are unique and diverse, he said.
“On an individual basis, the academic, behavioral, social-emotional needs differ greatly,” he said, adding that the district has been focused on implementing multi-tiered systems of support to help address these concerns on the student level.
His goal for the district’s central office is that it provides support to the DCPS frontline staff members who are providing services to children every day. It can be difficult to meet all of the needs and challenges, especially during this time, he said.
“I live off the principle that a positive school culture translates to a place where great things happen for kids,” he said.
Outside of his role as superintendent, Robbins enjoys spending time with his wife, Luanne, who is a kindergarten teacher, and their children, Olivia, Lily and Brady. He and Brady, 13, have been working toward increasing their fishing quota the last few years. Robbins also likes to go hunting, though he doesn’t get to do it often.
He also likes sports and attending athletic events, which is good, because his job takes him to those places, he said.
His leadership aspirations grew from his faith, which Robbins said is evident in his daily walk in life and which he derives from his membership at First Baptist Church.
Lora Wimsatt, DCPS public information officer, has worked with Robbins for 20 years. She said one of the first things Robbins did when he was named superintendent of DCPS was to “re-energize” the district with a positive message and a mission of putting ‘Kids First.’
Those two words are not just a slogan for Robbins, she said.
“I have seen him demonstrate that spirit of service to our students every day in the years I have known him,” Wimsatt said. “Matt understands the importance and urgency of our work in preparing kids to succeed in life.”
Robbins is dedicated to not only ensuring every student has the best possible academic experience, but also is nurtured in areas of social and emotional wellness and mental health, she said.
He also has a great sense of humor, she said, and loves to tell stories and jokes.
“He calls us his family and makes the workplace a fun place where people work together in rewarding, meaningful ways with a shared goal of service,” she said.
Robbins said putting kids first is a high calling.
He is proud and fortunate to be a support system for education, especially all of the DCPS teachers and staff who work tirelessly for the betterment of children and their families.
Teaching is a hard job, he said, and it’s admirable.
“I’m not sure what else compares to it,” he said. “It’s the greatest show on earth.”
About This Series
This is the second of a three-part series profiling the superintendents of Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools. A profile of David Kessler, OCS superintendent, will publish in Friday’s edition.
