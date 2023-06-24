Deputy Lori Roberson, who was named deputy jailer of the year Friday at the Daviess County Detention Center, said she appreciated the award, but felt other jail staffers were equally deserving of being recognized.
“I feel like there are other people who could’ve gotten it,” Roberson said Friday afternoon, after receiving the award from Jailer Art Maglinger.
“We have good camaraderie,” Roberson said.
Maglinger presented three top awards Thursday and Friday.
Along with Roberson, Sgt. Shawn Longest was named supervisor of the year and deputy Nicole Flores was administrative deputy of the year.
Other awards were given out to jail staff, and to the jail’s civilian medical staff, for honorable service, lifesaving efforts and other work at the jail.
The honorees were voted on by the jail staff.
Maglinger said it is important to recognize jail staff, because their work often goes unnoticed by the public.
“Their jobs are behind the walls,” Maglinger said. The jobs of the jail’s staff have been affected by staffing issues and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are deserving (of recognition) all the time, but especially the last couple of years,” Maglinger said.
Roberson left the jail to the jail to get a degree in criminal justice and then returned.
“I do enjoy what I do here,” Roberson said. “I like the routine — but it’s completely different, because you deal with different people every day.”
Longest, who has been with the jail since 2018, said of the work, “Every single day is a new day: You never know what you’re going to come across.”
As second-shift supervisor, Longest oversees a staff of 11 deputies.
“I thoroughly enjoy working along my staff,” Longest said, and that he sees a good supervisor as “leading by example, being approachable, and (being) someone who will show you the right way, not just tell you the right way.”
Longest said his approach to working with inmates is, “treat everybody the same. When you give respect, you get respect. My job is to keep them here and keep them safe, and not make their time any easier or harder than it needs to be.”
Maglinger said the honorees were chosen because they “set a standard for the others to follow.”
“Jails can be negative places,” Maglinger said, and that, “so you definitely want to recognize exemplary behavior.”
AWARDS LIST
Deputy of the Year: Deputy Lori Roberson
Supervisor of the Year: Sgt. Shawn Longest
Administrative Deputy of the Year: Deputy Nicole Flores
Life Saving Awards: Deputy Seth Culver, Deputy Amy Brumley and Deputy Michael Matthews
Jailer’s Award: Capt. Shannon Coomes, Deputy Chad Payne, Deputy Bill Johnson and Deputy Kalen Cobb
Honorable Service Award/Command Citation: Lt. Zack Ezell, Deputy Charles Mattingly, Deputy Koby Ezell and Deputy Garrett Coburn
U.S. Military Service Award: Deputy Brett Pace
Education Achievement Award: Substance abuse counselor Bethany Husk
Civilian Awards: Vera Hanson and Nicki Fentress
