Texas-born singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen is coming to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum for a show on May 1.
He started his musical career playing bluegrass in college and later added folk and country.
Today, Keen is considered an Americana artist.
“Robert Earl Keen is one of those singer-songwriters who covers a lot of ground stylistically, but there is no denying his bluegrass influences,” Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said Thursday. “His 2015 release, ‘Happy Prisoner: The Bluegrass Sessions,’ is just stellar. We have been searching for an opportunity to get him to Owensboro and the Hall of Fame is the perfect venue.”
In 2003, Keen’s Sugar Hill album, “The Party Never Ends: Songs You Know From The Times You Can’t Remember,” included “The Bluegrass Widow,” — a song he claimed was “the worst bluegrass song ever written.”
Keen has never had a hit single or album.
But he has a large cult following for songs like “The Road Goes on Forever,” “Gringo Honeymoon” and “The Front Porch Song.”
Keen, 64, was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012 along with Lyle Lovett and the late Townes Van Zandt.
Critics say a line from his “The Road Goes On Forever” sums up his career — “The road goes on forever and the party never ends.”
“I always thought that I wanted to play music, and I always knew that you had to get some recognition in order to continue to play music,” Keen says on his website. “But I never thought of it in terms of getting to be a big star. I thought of it in terms of having a really, really good career and writing some good songs, and getting onstage and having a really good time.”
Doors for the May 1 show open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
VIP seating is $55 and reserved seating is $42.
Tickets are available at bluegrasshall.org or in the Hall of Fame box office.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.