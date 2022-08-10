Singer-songwriter Ted Nugent will be gracing the RiverPark Center stage at 6:30 p.m. today, Aug. 10 as part of his “Detroit Muscle” tour.
Born in Michigan, the 73-year-old musician made his name as the lead guitarist and part-time vocalist for the psychedelic rock group The Amboy Dukes in the early 1960s before moving onto a solo career.
His self-titled debut album in 1975 was certified 2-times platinum in the United States, followed by other successful records “Free-for-All,” “Cat Scratch Fever, “Weekend Warriors” and “State of Shock” all reaching the top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Album chart.
Since then, Nugent has sold over 40 million albums and was named Detroit’s Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by readers of MLive.
He has been part of the rock supergroup Damn Yankees, who reached success with the power ballad “High Enough,” which peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
Nugent’s most recent record, “Detroit Muscle,” was released in April.
