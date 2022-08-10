Ted Nugent

Ted Nugent is pictured.

 Photo submitted

Singer-songwriter Ted Nugent will be gracing the RiverPark Center stage at 6:30 p.m. today, Aug. 10 as part of his “Detroit Muscle” tour.

Born in Michigan, the 73-year-old musician made his name as the lead guitarist and part-time vocalist for the psychedelic rock group The Amboy Dukes in the early 1960s before moving onto a solo career.

