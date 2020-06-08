RATT’s Big Rock Summer Tour is turning into a fall tour.
The heavy metal band, which began life in 1977 as Mickey RATT, was scheduled to headline the third annual ‘80s Rock the DAM Fest in Beaver Dam on July 25.
But the cornavirus pandemic has pushed the show back to Sept. 26.
Promoter Heath Eric said, “This move is being made out of an abundance of caution and concern regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We’re continuing to defer to state and local leadership, health officials, and the CDC for guidance.”
RATT will be joined at the event by Lita Ford and the original members of BulletBoys.
Heath said tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date.
They can still be purchased at BeaverDamAmp.com, he said.
Ford, an English-born heavy-metal guitarist, was the lead guitarist for the Runaways in the late 1970s.
The 1989 single “Close My Eyes Forever,” a duet with Ozzy Osbourne, was her most popular song, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The BulletBoys, a heavy metal group, formed in Los Angeles in 1986.
The band has released nine studio albums to date.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
