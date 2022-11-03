Academy of Country Music-award winner Rodney Atkins and singer-songwriter Rose Falcon, under the duo name Rod + Rose, will perform their “Christmas & The Hits” show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Ohio County High School in Beaver Dam.
Password presale begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. A password can be retrieved by signing up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamTourism.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.