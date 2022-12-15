Academy of Country Music Award winner Rodney Atkins and singer-songwriter Rose Falcon, under the duo name Rod + Rose, will perform their “Christmas & The Hits” show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Ohio County High School.
Atkins, 53, and Falcon, 38 — who married in November 2013 — are looking forward to bringing the Christmas and holiday spirit to the commonwealth.
“We are excited. We always love performing together,” Falcon said. “This will be our last show of the year, so it’s kind of like a big celebration of the end of a great year and the beginning of a new one.
“We look forward to making some new friends, seeing smiling faces and hopefully getting some folks singing along.”
While both Atkins and Falcon have their own careers in music, the duo project looks to bring both of their individual sounds into one.
“We wanted the Rod + Rose music to be different from what either one of us does on our own,” Falcon said. “It’s gritty and country like Rod, but also sweet and edgy with more of a singer-songwriter feel at times, (which is) my influence.
Atkins said the audience can expect to hear some familiar tunes, along with some additional features to be part of the show.
“I’ll play the hits, we’ll play a few Christmas songs, some Rod + Rose tunes and Rose will play some of the hit songs she has written,” he said. “Our shows together include quite a bit of storytelling and, if we are lucky, some laughs. It will definitely be a good time.”
Falcon feels that the show will be different from what Atkins’ fans have typically experienced at his other live show offerings.
“I feel like the Rod + Rose shows are such a great way for fans to get to know Rodney on a more personal level because they are a bit more intimate,” she said.
Regarding the holiday season, Atkins emphasizes that the connection to music is apparent this time of the year.
“Music is a huge part of our Christmas at our house,” he said. “I think everyone has that one Christmas album that brings back treasured memories and that they continue to play while making new memories. For Rose, it was Phil Spector’s ‘A Christmas Gift for You,’ and for me it was Johnny Mathis’ ‘Merry Christmas’ album.”
Falcon said Christmas music “has been a big part of our story as a duo” and have plans to release a full-length album of material in the future.
“We feel fortunate to have recorded a few Christmas songs that will hopefully become part of many families’ Christmas traditions for years to come,” Atkins said.
For Saturday’s performance, Atkins and Falcon hope people are able to escape and enjoy the show in the presence of good company.
“We hope that by the end of our show everyone walks away feeling like friends and family,” Atkins said. “This time of year is great because many people are getting a little break from their day to day routine and forgetting their troubles.
“When I play a show, I always aim to give people a break from whatever they are dealing with, get them singing and put a smile on their face.”
Tickets are still available for purchase at etix.com/ticket/p/6263619/rod-rose-hartford-ohio-county-high-school.
For more information, visit beaverdamtourism.com.
