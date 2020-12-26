The Rolling Pin Bakery, 1129 E. 18th St., sustained “significant damage” Thursday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into the building near the entrance, police said.
The report said that Jeremy Anthony, 30, of Owensboro told police that he was leaving the Valero gas station at 1100 E. 18th St. at 4:55 p.m. Thursday when his accelerator stuck.
He then ran into the building across the street.
The report said that neither an employee in the building nor Anthony were injured.
