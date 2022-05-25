Memorial Day remembrances began Tuesday evening on the Owensboro riverfront when the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group arrived at the Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial in Smothers Park for a POW/MIA Memorial Service while on its annual journey to Washington D.C.

Rolling Thunder members are veterans who seek to bring awareness to the Americans who were killed or left behind in wartimes.

Tim Centers, president of Rolling Thunder Chapter One, said the group has stopped in Owensboro since the 1990s, a few years after they began making their trek to the capital in 1987.

“Every year, during Memorial Day weekend, we show up at D.C. and do our demonstration ride to protest for the lack of action,” said Centers. “To kick that off, we usually start ours in Owensboro, right at the Colonel Shelton Memorial.”

The journey to D.C. takes the group three days, with other stops on the way. Centers said roughly 20-25 people from his group make the full trip, but 25-30 riders show up at the Shelton Memorial.

Shelton’s plane was shot down in 1965 during the Vietnam War, and he was declared a POW until 1994, when he was officially declared Killed In Action. The memorial was established at Smothers Park in 1999, and hundreds gather there annually to honor Col. Shelton and his actions.

Rolling Thunder came across the Glover Cary Bridge with police cars escorting the group at either end.

After a moment of attention to the distant sound of “Taps” being played at the VFW, the ceremony commenced with an invocation and brief remarks of gratitude by Centers, before Mackenzie Bell, of Ohio County, played the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Mike Shaffer and Don Johnson, both veterans, were guest speakers.

Johnson expressed his gratitude to the city, saying he hadn’t heard of a town that had a better attended ceremony, a sentiment echoed by Centers.

“Just by showing up to this, you are working wonders,” Centers said. “It can change someone’s life.”

The honor guard gave a “three-volley salute,” followed by taps and a closing prayer by former sheriff Keith Cain.

Gladys Bishop, a VFW Auxiliary member, said this event was one that keeps people coming back.

“It’s just the memory of all the servicemen and all MIA,” she said. “It makes you want to stop and think.”

Bishop said she has been attending the annual event for the last three or four years, and for her, the ceremony is filled with emotions.

“Watching those motorcycle guys come across the bridge, it’s really something,” she said.