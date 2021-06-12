ROMP has added six more acts to its Sept. 15-18 lineup at Yellow Creek Park in Thruston.
Joining the lineup are Sarah Jarosz, Leyla McCalla, Sister Sadie, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Kentucky Shine and Kings Highway.
Jarosz is a four-time Grammy Award-winner at the age of 29. Her music falls into the contemporary folk, Americana and roots music genres.
McCalla, a New York City native whose parents came from Haiti, rose to fame during her two years as cellist for the Grammy award-winning African-American string band, the Carolina Chocolate Drops. She left in 2013 to pursue a solo career.
Two years ago, the female supergroup Sister Sadie became the first all-female group to be named vocal group of the year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
They repeated that win last year and added entertainer of the year to their list of awards.
Brooke Aldridge is the the reigning IBMA female vocalist of the year, an award she has won four times.
Two local bands — Kentucky Shine and Kings Highway — have also been added to the lineup.
They join a lineup that includes Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Robert Earl Keen, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Dan Tyminski, We Banjo 3, Town Mountain, The Lil Smokies, Balsam Range, Blue Highway, The Price Sisters, Mama Said String Band, Full Cord Bluegrass, Wolfpen Branch, Hot Brown Smack Down, The Josephines, and Giri and Uma Peters.
Four-day tickets are $185.83 including fees.
Four-day tickets with tent camping are $213.15 including fees.
Four-day VIP tickets are $464.57 including fees.
They can be purchased at rompfest.com.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Prices will increase on Friday, June 18.
Single-day tickets go on sale on June 22.
ROMP has been in June since it began in 2004.
But it was pushed back to September this year because the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum wasn’t sure that the coronavirus pandemic would be over by now.
ROMP crowds have topped 27,000 people from 38 states and six countries over the four-day event in recent years.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.