ROMP PIC 1

Old Crow Medicine Show will be one of the featured headlining acts at the 20th annual ROMP Fest in June 2023 at Yellow Creek Park.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is preparing for a milestone celebration with its ROMP Festival making a return for the 20th year.

The four-day music celebration will take place June 21-24 at Yellow Creek Park.

