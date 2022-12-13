The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is preparing for a milestone celebration with its ROMP Festival making a return for the 20th year.
The four-day music celebration will take place June 21-24 at Yellow Creek Park.
Featured will be a number of Grammy Award-winning and nominated acts including Old Crow Medicine Show, Hall of Fame members Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, Rhonda Vincent and recent Hall of Fame inductee Peter Rowan as headliners.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, looks forward to keeping the festival’s history alive for both Owensboro and bluegrass and roots music.
“I think it’s quite a legacy for this festival to be thriving 20 years in,” he said. “I think it’s just a testament to the power of this music and I think it’s a testament to the creativity and innovation of the Hall of Fame, how this is put together and how it’s grown over the years.
“It’s great to be part of such a signature event for Owensboro, for this community and to be able to host people from all around the country that make the trek each year ….”
Other acts included in the initial lineup roster include Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Infamous Stringdusters, Tuba Skinny, Henhouse Prowlers, Kitchen Dwellers, The Slocan Ramblers, John R. Miller, Bill and the Belles, Stillhouse Junkies, Damn Tall Buildings and Armchair Boogie with more to be announced soon.
The festival will also continue to include local artists along with healthy, farm-to-table food vendors.
While the physical set up won’t see movement on the grounds of Yellow Creek Park until the summer, Joslin said preparing for the event is a “year-round activity internally.”
“There’s a lot of work that goes into even the (announcement) and a lot of work that will continue until the festival happens in late June,” he said. “It’s very energizing for our organization.”
Joslin said, “It feels great going into 2023” without concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the festival to be canceled in 2020 and then moved to September for its 2021 event before resuming during its regular time frame in the summer for 2022.
“We are sensing the same energy and engagement that we saw before the pandemic,” he said. “I think 2023 is the year that … we can hopefully pick up where we left off pre-pandemic.”
And Joslin hints that even the most frequent attendees will see some surprises regarding additions to the lineup and other attractions.
“We do have some new features to ROMP 2023,” he said, “but we’ll unpack those after the first of the year. But we are planning a few special components to ROMP 2023.
“Even if you’ve been at all 20 ROMP Festivals — or at least the last six, or eight or 10 — I think there will be some new things to discover this year.”
Presale tickets are available now at rompfest.com, with four-day tickets on sale at the discounted rate of $165.
VIP tickets are $415, which include catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms and “prime stage views.”
Prices will increase on Dec. 27. Children that are 12 years old and under are free.
On-site tent and RV camping passes are also available.
For more information, visit rompfest.com or facebook.com/ROMPFEST.
