ROMP has released its daily schedule and ticket prices for the Sept. 15-18 festival at Yellow Creek Park.
Ticket prices will increase next week, the news release said.
The lineup shows Kings Highway, Kentucky Shine and Mama Said String Band on Sept. 15.
On Sept. 16, Wolfpen Branch, Sister Sadie, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, The Lil Smokies and The Josephines will perform.
Sept. 17 will see Blue Highway, The Price Sisters, Balsam Range, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), We Banjo 3, Sam Bush and Hot Brown Smackdown.
Sept. 18 will feature Giri & Uma Peters, Full Chord Bluegrass, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Leyla McCalla, Dan Tyminski, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Infamous Stringdusters and Town Mountain.
Four-day general admission tickets are $207.69 including all charges.
Four-day tickets with tent camping is $235.02 including all charges.
Tickets for Sept. 15 are $27.33 including all charges.
• For Sept. 16, they are $76.52 including all charges
• Sept. 17 tickets are $87.45 including all charges
• Sept. 18 tickets are $92.91 including all charges.
They’re available at rompfest.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.