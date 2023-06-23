BOURBON

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Green River Distilling released a ROMP single-barrel 110-proof bourbon Tuesday that sold out in 2.5 hours.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

In April, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Green River Distilling announced plans to release a new ROMP single-barrel 110-proof bourbon the day before ROMP this year.

And Tuesday afternoon, it went on sale in the distillery’s gift shop for $59.99 with a limit of one bottle per customer.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

