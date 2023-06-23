In April, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Green River Distilling announced plans to release a new ROMP single-barrel 110-proof bourbon the day before ROMP this year.
And Tuesday afternoon, it went on sale in the distillery’s gift shop for $59.99 with a limit of one bottle per customer.
And in two-and-a-half hours, all 215 bottles were gone.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said, “Each year, the Visit Owensboro team invites ROMP attendees to sign a barrel at the visitor tent. At the end of the four-day bluegrass and roots music festival, the barrel is taken to Green River to be filled and aged.
“When we started the barrel-signing tradition at ROMP in 2018, we knew we had something special. It was so rewarding to see this come full circle today. And the fact that over 215 bottles sold out so quickly is a testament to what happens with great partnerships and creative thoughts.”
Kirk said, “The No. 1 question we get at our visitor information tent is, ‘When can I buy what’s in that barrel?’ ”
Now that the question has been answered, will this become an annual event?
“That is completely up to Green River Distilling Co., as the bourbon has to meet their quality standards, but we are hoping it’s an annual release,” Kirk said. “This year’s is fantastic, and since it sold so quickly, I would guess so.”
Mike Smith, Green River Distilling’s brand manager, said, “We are honored to be part of the Owensboro community and a celebration of what makes this city unique. As we expand the footprint of our brand, our home will always be here, and we look forward to continuing to tell these stories through our spirits.”
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, which stages ROMP each year, said, “People are drawn to bluegrass music because it’s authentic, unique and grounded in Kentucky roots and culture. The same can be said about Kentucky bourbon, so we are excited to see our hometown distillery releasing a special edition of ROMP bourbon to celebrate 20 years of ROMP Festival in Owensboro.
“With the integrity and history of their bourbon, I’m not surprised it sold out so quickly. It’s just such a special partnership between bluegrass and bourbon.”
Kirk said the CVB will have another barrel at this week’s festival for fans to sign.
“We look forward to this one’s release in several years when Green River says its song is ready,” he said.
