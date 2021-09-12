ROMP Fest kicks off Wednes-day in Yellow Creek Park and runs through Saturday.
And thousands of bluegrass fans from 32 states — from Florida to Minnesota and New Hampshire to Oregon — and the District of Columbia will soon be on their way to the city that claims to be “The Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
Because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, there are no fans coming from other countries this year.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which sponsors the festival, is expecting the crowd to be down some from the record 27,000-plus who attended in 2019.
There was no festival last year because of COVID-19.
Joslin said, “Until about 60 days ago, sales were running ahead of 2019. But with the Delta variant and it being in September this year instead of June, sales have slowed. We don’t know how many people will just show up if the weather is nice. But we expect it to be down a little this year.”
When the Hall of Fame announced that everyone who attends this year would have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the past 72 hours, “a very small percentage asked for refunds or to carry their tickets over to 2022,” Joslin said.
But, he said, “We actually saw a bump in sales when we announced the protocols.”
Although the music on stage doesn’t start until 7 p.m. Wednesday, campground jam sessions will start early in the day — and maybe even on Tuesday.
Although the gates at Yellow Creek Park don’t open for campers until 10 a.m. Wednesday, the recreational vehicles can start lining up at Reid’s Orchard, 4818 Kentucky 144, at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
And tent campers can start lining up in the old Thruston Elementary School area in front of the park at the same time.
Joslin said jamming will still be allowed this year.
But workshops, yoga classes and the Kids Zone have been canceled to keep people from crowded areas.
“It will look a little different,” Joslin said.
But he said there’s plenty of room for camping in the park without people being too close together.
“Collaboration with the county for the use of the park really makes it work,” Joslin said.
The Hall of Fame will be open for visitors each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
But Joslin said there will be no programming there this year because of COVID protocols.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau will use the city trolley to shuttle people from the park into downtown from noon to 5 p.m. daily.
And from 5 p.m. to midnight, the trolley will shuttle people to and from the park.
There will also be a Lyft station at the park for people who want don’t want to drive to the festival.
Joslin said food and craft vendors will be at the festival again this year, but they’ll be spread out more.
This year’s lineup includes:
Wednesday: Kings Highway, Kentucky Shine and Mama Said String Band.
Thursday: Wolfpen Branch, Sister Sadie, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, The Lil Smokies and The Josephines.
Friday: Tommy Emmanuel, Blue Highway, The Price Sisters, Balsam Range, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Sam Bush, Full Cord and Hot Brown Smackdown.
Saturday: Giri & Uma Peters, Full Cord Bluegrass, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Leyla McCalla, Dan Tyminski, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Infamous Stringdusters and Town Mountain.
Tickets are available at rompfest.com.
Send questions to rompfest@bluegrass museum.org.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
