The 19th annual ROMP Fest will make its return Wednesday at Yellow Creek Park.
Bluegrass and music fans from across the country are expected in Owensboro this week to enjoy onsite camping, a number of food truck and vendor options and live music from both established and up-and-coming acts.
The festival runs through Saturday.
After having the 18th iteration of the festival last September — instead of its normal slot in June — due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancellation of the festival in 2020, Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, is happy to see the festival back in its more typical form as it benefits a number of stakeholders.
“We are thrilled to have ROMP back in June this year,” he said. “It’s just so much better with the rhythm of the event, because we work with a lot of volunteers and a lot of vendors, and honestly, for a lot of fans and ticket holders, (the) June date works so much better for many of these people.
“It does feel like we’re back to more of a normal rhythm going into the festival.”
Joslin said that having the “extra bandwidth” during the height of the pandemic allowed the staff to have some “breathing room” to be able to expand creativity and innovation for this year, along with other Hall of Fame programming.
“I think the pandemic gave us an opportunity to do some planning and to launch some of these new initiatives but also think of ways that we can link all of these initiatives, including (the) ROMP Festival,” he said. “ROMP is a great event, (and) it’s a target-rich environment in terms of being able to engage our community and visitors from out of town and the artists in fun, creative new ways.
“That’s always part of what energizes my core staff and our leadership and our board, is how (we can) continue to make it a great experience and keep it fresh.”
A big component of the festival is the music lineup, which starts Wednesday night on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage with Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. and the Theo & Brenna Band at 9 p.m.
The main stage acts begin at 4 p.m. Thursday with the Gibson Brothers, followed by the Quebe Sisters at 5:15 p.m., Dan Tyminski Band at 6:30 p.m., Punch Brothers at 8:30 p.m. and Leftover Salmon at 10:30 p.m., while the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage will host the Hackensaw Boys at midnight and Dark Moon Hollow at 1:30 a.m.
Friday’s main stage lineup starts with Birds of Prey at 2:15 p.m., East Nash Grass at 3:30 p.m., Cole Chaney & Wolfpen Branch at 4:45 p.m., the Del McCoury Band at 6:30 p.m., Rhiannon Giddens at 8:30 p.m. and We Banjo 3 at 10:30 p.m.
Wolfpen Branch and Birds of Prey will also perform on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage at midnight and 1:30 a.m., respectively.
The Kentucky Bluegrass Allstars will lead off the main stage performances at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road at 12:45 p.m., Lindsay Lou at 2 p.m., The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at 3:15 p.m., The SteelDrivers at 4:45 p.m., Tommy Emmanuel at 6:30 p.m., Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at 8:30 p.m. and Steep Canyon Rangers at 10:30 p.m., with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley having the final performance of the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage and the festival beginning at midnight.
“We’re always looking forward to the lineup — both the main stage lineup and the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage — because at the end of the day, it’s all about the music,” Joslin said.
While music festivals can be found virtually everywhere around the world, Joslin feels that ROMP brings something different with an “overall experience” that sets them apart, such as artist-led workshops on the Louisville Folk School Workshop Stage, activities for the young ones at the festival’s Kids Zone, and they have introduced yoga to the schedule for this year.
Joslin said that Yellow Creek Park is “conducive” for encouraging family activity and engagement, with its overall atmosphere, walking trails and a pond for fishing and more.
“It’s so much more than simply the music,” he said.
But music is still the driving force. Free performances — “ROMP Unplugged” — will be at the Hall of Fame’s Owensboro Health Lobby Stage.
Scheduled performances in the series include headliners the Del McCoury Band at 1 p.m. Friday and Tommy Emmanuel playing at 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will also be limited-edition ROMP bourbons and whiskeys available for purchase at the Hall of Fame.
“There’s so many features to the event, and we weren’t able to present all of those features, so I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re so excited about the 2022 version of ROMP Festival,” Joslin said.
Joslin also said that the timing of the festival is helpful when it comes to the number of volunteers that participate annually.
“We start messaging for volunteers early in the calendar year, and that was certainly the case this year, and people really responded,” he said. “It takes nearly 200 volunteers to make ROMP work well.”
Joslin feels that what continues to draw people into the festival each year is the genuine nature of the genre of music and its ability to cross generational boundaries.
“I think a lot of people are drawn to bluegrass music and roots music because it feels authentic,” Joslin said. “There’s certainly an entertainment aspect to it, but it’s so much richer, and it goes far beyond (that). Bluegrass music at its core is something that’s rooted in the culture and the history, really of Kentucky; so, I think a lot of people find that compelling.
“I feel fortunate to work for an organization that can produce events like this, that are so multifaceted and so tied to who we are as a community and to celebrate our roots and our culture, to celebrate where this music is today and knowing the future is bright and is in good hands, and we have a front row seat of showcasing that.”
RVs can begin lining up starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Once the lot is filled, those in line will be moved to East View Elementary School.
Those choosing to leave their RV must arrive back by 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Tent campers can begin lining up in the lot west of the park entrance at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
For more information and updates, visit rompfest.com or facebook.com/ROMPFEST.
Attendees can also download the new ROMP mobile app available with festival content including schedules, vendor menus, artist bios and more via Apple App Store and Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.