The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has announced the complete lineup for the 20th annual ROMP Festival on June 21-24 at Yellow Creek Park.
The four-day music festival, which celebrates bluegrass and roots music, will include Thursday headliner Greensky Bluegrass, a Kalamazoo-based jamgrass group.
Since forming in 2000, the band has achieved success, winning the 2006 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition and recording nine top-10 Billboard Bluegrass albums — with the records “All For Money” and “If Sorrows Swim” reaching No. 1.
The group’s sound has been described as “their own version of bluegrass music, mixing the acoustic stomp of a string band with the rule-breaking spirit of rock-and-roll.”
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, is happy to have the group on board for the milestone celebration, calling them “the perfect fit for the opening night for the main stage.”
“We try to have a strong lineup every day, such that it’s difficult to choose any one day to come to ROMP, because we want folks there for the full weekend,” he said. “Greensky Bluegrass is just a top artist, and we have not had them at ROMP, at least since I arrived in late 2015.
“They have made such a name for themselves in bluegrass and jamgrass, so we were just convinced we had to have them on Thursday night … to make that night tough to resist.”
Also scheduled to perform during the festival are The McCrary Sisters, Rick Faris, The Purple Hulls, David Peterson & 1946, Greenwood Rye and the Owensboro-based Kentucky Shine.
In December, the initial lineup announcement was made, which included headliners Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, Peter Rowan, Rhonda Vincent, along with recent Grammy Award-winner Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Infamous Stringdusters, Kitchen Dwellers, Henhouse Prowlers, Tuba Skinny, Slocan Ramblers, John R. Miller, Stillhouse Junkies, Bill & The Belles, Damn Tall Buildings and Armchair Boogie.
With the festival just four months away, Joslin said it’s been an exciting time.
“I can just say from everything from advanced ticket buyers, to sponsors and other stakeholders, volunteers that come alongside — there is just so much energy around the lineup for 2023,” he said. “It feels like this milestone year, the 20th anniversary, is really going to be a great celebration of the festival and everything that happens year-round at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.”
Joslin is also glad to be part of continuing to put Owensboro on the map.
“... It’s also coinciding with the proclamation of our community as the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World,’ and as we begin to live that out in more practical ways here locally,” he said. “It just feels like ROMP is just such a great signature event (which) can become a gateway for everything else there is to discover, not only here at the Hall of Fame, but here in Owensboro as a community.”
Besides the full lineup, Joslin said “we have some unique things planned” for this year that will be released “in the not-too-distant future.”
Single-day, four-day and VIP tickets are on sale now. VIP tickets include catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms and “prime stage views.”
On-site tent and RV camping passes are also available.
Children 12 and under are free.
Tickets and other information can be found online at rompfest.com.
