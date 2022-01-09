With the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum having announced its 19th annual ROMP Festival on June 22-25, it’s now looking for volunteers to help out during the four-day event.
Though the acts and performers on stage are the center of attention, the volunteers also play a vital role in the festival’s success every year.
“Volunteers are really important to the whole festival and just trying to make everything run smoothly,” said Erin Rouse, project manager for the Hall of Fame & Museum and volunteer coordinator for the festival. “There’s a lot of things that a person attending, that they wouldn’t realize, like parking cars or driving the golf carts around; we shuttle people back and forth to their cars because they aren’t even able to walk, especially if you have a bunch of chairs and stuff to carry. A lot of things that you wouldn’t realize that go on that volunteers are important for.”
“The volunteers are really kind of the secret ingredient,” said Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame & Museum. “We have a small team. We do work with some vendors, but the volunteers really make everything work.”
Volunteers are generally assigned to different roles, such as parking assistants, working the front gate, selling merchandise, shower monitors, workshops and transporting ice and water.
Rouse tries to put each volunteer’s skills to good use.
“We ask them their occupation when they apply, and we kind of try to match that to a job that we have,” Rouse said. “I think someone that recently applied is a manager at a restaurant, so I thought they would be perfect to help out in the VIP tent because that is hospitality — we’re serving food, and they’ll be a big part of making that experience great for all the VIP ticket holders.”
Rouse also said that they will be looking for volunteers to help with a kid zone at the festival, which will return this year.
Joslin said that it helps that the volunteers are usually familiar with the festival and fans of the music.
“They’re all kind of ambassadors, really, and they’re all information hubs,” Joslin said. “A lot of these volunteers are kind of superfans of the event anyway, so they represent the event and Owensboro well.”
Rouse notes that the work doesn’t start the day of the festival.
“There’s a lot of pre-work that goes into it — recruiting, communicating with them, what their job is going to be, their schedule,” Rouse said.
Rouse said that all volunteers are required to do three four-hour shifts in exchange for a four-day ticket to the festival.
“In exchange for their hard work, we kind of pay them back with a ticket, and that includes camping, as well,” Rouse said.
Due to the timing of last year’s festival being in September because of COVID, the volunteer pool was at about 100 people helping out, instead of the usual 200.
However, Rouse and Joslin note that they may see a return to normalcy by being able to have the festival in June.
“I would say we’re definitely on track to having a full staff of volunteers,” Rouse said. “The other day, I went and counted all of the different spots that we have, and I counted around 250; (that) would be a great number for us to have to fill out all the stations that we need. Last year, it was kind of a light year with volunteers, but the ones that we had really stepped up and worked more than their three four-hour shifts.”
“I think there were some new factors and wrinkles in 2021 that we usually don’t face,” Joslin said. “Having the festival in the summer really does open up ticket buyers too who like to travel for festival season, have kids out of school, as well as people who are occupied in a job when they’re off for the summers, like teachers and other students.
“I think that probably impacted our volunteer participation some last year, but our numbers were a little down, so our volunteer pool kind of matched the needs last year — really mysteriously worked out. But I expect everything to be back in full tilt” this year.
If interested in volunteering at this year’s festival, visit rompfest.com/volunteer.
