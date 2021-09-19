Although rain might have threatened to put a damper on things early on in the day, Romp Festival went on without a hitch Saturday.
The festival brought out a large crowd to Yellow Creek Park for its Saturday lineup with warm, sunny weather for most of the day as attendees parked lawn chairs in front of the main stage to enjoy the music.
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum executive director Chris Joslin said this year’s festival was one of the smoothest yet and attributed that to the staff and partnership with the park and Daviess County Fiscal Court.
“I think this has been one of the smoothest in terms of the overall process. We dealt with a little bit of weather and that’s always a wild card when it comes to an outdoor festival, but really most everything has gone smoothly,” he said.
He said most feedback throughout the four-day event has been positive, as well.
“The festival’s just really had a good feel to it. It felt organized, well-put together,” he said.
Attendees were especially glad to get back to Romp this year after missing out in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Rebecca Parrett, of Cincinnati, said this was her fourth year coming to Romp Festival. She said her birthday is in June, when the festival is typically held, and she wanted to come as a way to celebrate.
“We’re really excited that it’s back on this year,” she said. “There’s great music, it’s very calm, enjoyable environment, family friendly and it’s not overpriced. Some festivals gouge you, but this is just really chill. The park’s really nice, too.”
First-time attendee Nikki Boarman of Owensboro said while she has not been to Romp before, she plans to visit again. After all, she said, she and her husband live only 15 minutes down the road from Yellow Creek Park.
Boarman said she came spur of the moment after receiving free tickets.
Another long-time attendee, Vicki Hast of Owensboro said she has been coming to Romp since its inception.
She said the festival “is spectacular” and everyone in Owensboro should experience it.
“I mean, it’s right here in our backyard … we’ve been supporters of the museum for a long time. We’ve gotten other people involved this year, people that haven’t been before and hopefully they come back,” she said. “It’s spectacular. If people don’t know what’s happening here, they’re missing out.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com
