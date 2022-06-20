Thousands of bluegrass fans from across the country will be arriving in Owensboro this week for the 19th annual ROMP Fest at Yellow Creek Park in Thruston.
Carly Smith, curator of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which stages ROMP, said, “At this time, we expect nearly 20,000 to attend ROMP over the course of four days, based on ticket sales and trends.”
But before they get here, Daviess County Parks & Recreation has to get the 152-acre park ready.
“It’s our busiest week of the year by virtue of the sheer scope of the project,” Ross Leigh, the county’s parks director, said last week. “It’s gone from being a parks and recreation project to a county government project. Virtually all departments are involved.”
Smith said ROMP has nearly 200 volunteers scheduled to work throughout the festival alongside the county crews.
Mowing begins Monday, so crews can start putting up the stage, Leigh said.
“The good news is with this heat, the grass doesn’t grow as fast,” he said. “And we have to get Pioneer Village set up.”
ROMP has “after parties” there with music starting around midnight and going deep into the morning hours.
50 acres of parking
Leigh said, “We have about 50 acres for parking. We work hard not to overlap the parking and camping areas, for safety.”
Starting Wednesday morning, he said, “We’ll have 12 people staffing it. And we’ll be there 24 hours a day until it’s over.”
Leigh said a couple of workers will be there from midnight to 6 a.m. each day.
“There’s work to be done at 2 a.m.,” he said. “It’s amazing how fast a 50-gallon trash can can get full.”
Keeping the park clean during the festival is important, Leigh said.
“We work with the transfer station to bring in roll-off trash containers,” he said. “They hold about 30 yards of trash each, and we use two or three of them. There are a lot of cardboard boxes from the vendors and food wrappers from the food vendors.
“We go through the camping areas twice a day to pick up their garbage.”
He said, “We work to keep overtime at a minimum. But midnight to 6 a.m. is overtime. We always have someone in the park when people are there.”
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said ROMP has grown larger over the past dozen years.
Showcasing the community
And, he said, it’s important to showcase the community and the parks to visitors from out of town and even out of the country.
“It gives the county the opportunity to put our parks system on display and show folks what a great system we have,” he said. “Yellow Creek Park is one of the premier parks anywhere with its topography, botany and zoology.
“And we have the space out there. We have the roads, and it’s next to U.S. 60. It’s important to give Owensboro and Daviess County a national and international impact. People come from several countries.”
He said, “I am certain you will have people there who are looking to invest in Daviess County. We’ve invited them in the past. This is a way to tell our story.”
Mattingly said he doesn’t know how to determine how much the county spends on ROMP.
“Since most of our contributions occur as in-kind contributions of labor etc., I don’t know how to come up with a firm figure,” he said.
But Mattingly said, “This year, we agreed to cover security cost through a one time $25,000 contribution.”
He said, “Many valuable contributions are made by local groups, such as our retired friends from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.”
Smith said, “ROMP is an annual success, thanks in large part to the support of the Daviess County Fiscal Court and Daviess County Parks and Recreation. From elected officials to staff, we are very grateful for their partnership to produce one of the country’s foremost bluegrass festivals.
“They play an integral role in many aspects, as do countless volunteers, local businesses and sponsors. Bluegrass is often referred to as the ‘Music of Community,’ and that’s especially true in Daviess County.”
Leigh said the number of tent campers peaked in 2019, before COVID hit.
The festival was canceled in 2020 and was moved to September last year.
In 2019, ROMP estimated that around 2,000 people were living in tents beneath the trees during the festival.
“The museum works to limit campers so it’s not overcrowded,” Leigh said. “We use drone footage to determine how to use the space.”
Friday’s rain provided some much needed relief from a dry month.
Going to be hot
But this week is supposed to be hot, with little rain in the forecast.
“This year, with it being so dry, we’ll have to rig up a system to water down the parking areas to hold the dust down,” Leigh said.
A hard rain can cause ruts in the parking areas when vehicles are moving in and out of the park.
But Leigh said, “The high-concentration areas are where we get ruts when there’s a lot of rain. The museum has worked with the county to put in gravel drives in what we call ROMP Field. It doesn’t look like we’ll need more rock this year.”
The forecast calls for 100 degrees on Wednesday, 97 on Thursday, 99 on Friday and 97 on Saturday.
“We have to guard against heat exhaustion and keep people hydrated,” Leigh said.
ROMP, he said, “has really grown, not just in the number of people, but the resources devoted to it. There’s a meteorologist onsite, emergency management, the sheriff’s department, road department. It’s a full-out government project.”
But for the fans, it’s all about the music.
Music lineup
This year’s lineup features the Punch Brothers, Leftover Salmon, Dan Tyminski Band, The Gibson Brothers, The Quebe Sisters, the Del McCoury Band, Rhiannon Giddens, We Banjo 3, Cole Chaney & Wolfpen Branch, East Nash Grass, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Tommy Emmanuel, Steep Canyon Rangers, The SteelDrivers, Lindsay Lou, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road.
The Jagoe Homes After Party Stage, which starts around midnight each day, will feature Brennen Leigh and Theo & Brenna Band, the Hackensaw Boys and Dark Moon Hollow, Wolfpen Branch and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley.
Tickets are $215 for all four days or $40 for June 22, $85 for June 23, $95 for June 24 and $100 for June 25.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.