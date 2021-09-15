Bluegrass fans who haven’t been vaccinated or tested for the coronavirus have another chance to get tested if they want to attend ROMP Fest at Yellow Creek Park from Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Saturday.
Last month, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum announced that anyone attending this year’s festival would have to provide proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before attending ROMP or show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of going to the festival.
Most other festivals have adopted similar policies this year.
Now, the Hall of Fame, which produces the festival, has partnered with Owensboro Family Medicine to provide COVID rapid testing at the park.
Hours for the tests are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, and 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday.
The cost is $50.
“Our priority is the health and safety of our attendees, visitors, artists, volunteers, staff and community,” Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said Tuesday. “As we strive to meet these goals, it is necessary to have proof of vaccine or negative COVID Test for ROMP 2021.”
He said, “Also, our individual choices can help keep the festival environment safe by respecting each other’s space, wearing masks if in a crowd, handwashing, and if you feel unwell, please stay home.”
In recent years, the festival has drawn more than 27,000 people from several countries.
Those numbers are expected to be down this year because of COVID and because the festival moved from June to September.
But so far tickets have been sold to people in 32 states.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7301
