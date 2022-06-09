In an effort to reduce lines at the gate, the ROMP Festival will be offering a pre-festival check-in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Those choosing to check-in early must show proof of identification and valid 2022 ROMP ticket.
Attendees that are under the age of 16 and unable to present photo identification must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who can attest to their identity.
For more information or questions, call 270-926-7891 or email rompfest@bluegrassmuseum.org.
