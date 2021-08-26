ROMP requiring vaccinations or negative COVID tests

If you plan on heading out to ROMP on Sept. 15-18 at Yellow Creek Park, you’d better get your COVID-19 vaccination or get a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of the time you plan to go.
On Wednesday, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum joined the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, MerleFest, Railbird Festival and others in setting those standards for admission during the surge of the delta variant of COVID-19.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said the festivals are trying to protect both fans and musicians from the virus with the new admission requirements.
The announcement said, “Based on continued consultation with regional and local health officials as well as ongoing informed discussions regarding public safety, we are requiring those attending ROMP Festival provide either proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the festival.”
The final dose of the vaccine has to have been administered at least 14 days before the festival.
People have to show their vaccination card along with a photo ID.
A photocopy or cell phone photo of the vaccine card is also acceptable, but it must show the full card — including name — and be legible, the announcement said.
Anyone who doesn’t have a vaccination card must show a printed or digital copy of a negative COVID test performed within 72 hours of entry into the festival.
No test is required for those age 4 or younger.
Special wristbands will show that the person has met the safety standards. They must be worn at all times during the festival.
Those wristbands will be in addition to the ticketing wristbands that are required for entry, so people will be wearing two wristbands.
This year, the stage at Yellow Creek Park has been repositioned to allow for more space for attendees to socially distance.
The announcement said that even though the festival is outdoors, people who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask, and all fans are asked to wear masks when in a crowd.
The Hall of Fame said it is adding 10 times the number of handwashing stations that were available in the past.
And because of social distancing, the mulched dance area in front of the stage will not be available this year.
There will be no artist-led workshops or a Kids Zone this year because of COVID-19.
But free activity bags will be available for children while supplies last.
The announcement said that the After Party in James Lambert Pioneer Village will have additional lighting this year so fans can spread out farther.
People who want a refund or to roll over their tickets to ROMP 2022 should fill out a form at ompfest.com/health-and-safety by Sept. 9.
ROMP was canceled last year because of COVID-19. But in prior years, it saw crowds of 25,000-plus from across the United States and several other countries.
