A little rain on Monday didn’t deter organizers for the annual ROMP Fest from setting up the grounds at Yellow Creek Park for its thousands of fans coming in this week in celebration of the festival’s 20th anniversary.
“I think we’re feeling great days beforehand,” said Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum — the entity that organizes the festival. “Of course, we work on ROMP throughout the entire year; not just the lineup, but the layout, logistics, vendor relationships …
“We take notes each year and think about changes and improvements, things that may help the process go a little easier.”
Joslin said he and the crews were “right on track” before the festival begins on Wednesday and feels the weather will be cooperating when the crowds start to head in.
“... The weatherman tells us we’re gonna have sunny skies for the weekend when the main stage (performances) start,” he said. “... I expect a big crowd ….”
Many hands are also on-deck to help out before opening day and beyond.
“Our goal each year is to recruit about 200 volunteers, and we probably overstaff a little bit because of conflicts at the last minute … ,” Joslin said. “... We have a lot of veterans that are part of volunteer staff; we have retired teachers and teachers who are just on summer break.
“These are people who seem to have a pattern and a heart for serving their community ….”
Joslin said most patrons buy tickets in advance for the four-day affair and make plans around the event each year.
“They’re taking time off from work and they’re loading up the camper as we speak,” he said Monday, “and even local people like to camp and create that community.”
While many have already purchased passes ahead of time, Joslin anticipates seeing many people buying tickets the day-of “on the spot.”
In terms of attendees, Joslin said ROMP typically brings in folks from over 40 states and six to eight countries.
Joe Bittel, site manager for the festival, has been with ROMP since its debut at English Park.
“It keeps growing and growing, (which is) the biggest thing,” he said. “... Whatever we’re doing, we’re doing right.”
And even with the weather not being ideal on Monday during the set-up, Bittel said it typically doesn’t hinder attendance when the festival gets going.
“(Rain) doesn’t bother bluegrass people,” he said. “They love the water. … They’ll sit out there with their umbrellas and everything, and sit there and watch the show.”
One of the biggest takeaways, Bittel said, is the community that the festival creates throughout the years.
“I love the music … but the people you get to meet, you keep thinking: ‘Man, I met them last year’ or ‘I met them 10 years ago,’ ” he said. “They keep coming back and you don’t have to just ask them to — they’re just gonna show up one way or the other and they’re gonna bring somebody with them.”
The music will officially kick off at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage with the Stillhouse Junkies, followed by Damn Tall Buildings at 9:30 p.m..
The main stage performances will begin on Thursday at 4 p.m. with Rick Faris.
For more information on the happenings occurring at ROMP, visit rompfest.com.
