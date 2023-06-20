OWENWS-06-20-23 ROMP

Workers from IATSE Local 102 Evansville, working for DUANE event production, pull the cover over the top of the roof during construction of the main stage on Monday during set-up for ROMP Fest at Yellow Creek Park.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

A little rain on Monday didn’t deter organizers for the annual ROMP Fest from setting up the grounds at Yellow Creek Park for its thousands of fans coming in this week in celebration of the festival’s 20th anniversary.

“I think we’re feeling great days beforehand,” said Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum — the entity that organizes the festival. “Of course, we work on ROMP throughout the entire year; not just the lineup, but the layout, logistics, vendor relationships …

