With three high school state championships and ROMP Fest all in Owensboro this week, the community should see an economic impact of more than $1.6 million, according to Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
And that’s a conservative estimate, he said.
Calitri said ROMP should pump at least $1.396 million into the local economy by the time the bluegrass festival ends Saturday night.
The three 2A high school state championships should add another $262,000 to the economy, he said.
Girls volleyball should have an impact of $105,000, Calitri said, while boys and girls soccer is expected to add $99,550 and boys and girls golf, another $57,000, Calitri said.
The numbers are based on a formula that takes into account money spent on hotels, meals and other expenses, he said.
The boys and girls golf championships will be Sunday and Monday at the County Club of Owensboro.
Girls volleyball will be on Friday and Saturday, and girls and boys soccer will be on Saturday and Sunday at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
More than 500 athletes plus their families are expected.
The 2A tournaments are for schools that have fewer than 1,000 students, but are too large for the All ‘A’ tournaments
Mark Shook, interim athletic director at KWC, said, “We’re excited to host the tournaments. At Kentucky Wesleyan, we are not just a college in Owensboro, we are a college for Owensboro.”
He said, “This weekend presents another great opportunity to highlight that commitment and to share our facilities on our beautiful campus and to support the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau in their efforts to showcase our great city and region.”
Calitri said the tournaments and bluegrass festival are “expected to produce one of Owensboro’s largest weekends in September in terms of economic impact.”
He said, “Aside from hotel stays, these athletes will be eating at Owensboro restaurants and shopping at Owensboro stores. Expect longer wait times at restaurants as student athletes will be competing throughout the day, filling up local restaurants, along with their families.”
Last year, with the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel, Owensboro, like most cities, saw hotels and restaurants struggling.
But this year, the recovery has been stronger than most people expected.
“In March, April and May, our total market hotel occupancy outperformed the same months in the last three years,” Calitri said earlier. “We had a solid June hotel occupancy that exceeded the last two years.”
This week, he said the July occupancy rate of 72.5% was the best ever for the month
And August’s 66% rate was the highest since 2017.
The first half of September is looking good, too, Calitri said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.