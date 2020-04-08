Jordan Roos, a DJ at Owensboro’s 97X rock station, wants to bring the community together for two minutes at noon on Saturday to sing “My Old Kentucky Home.”
And he wants them to post videos of themselves doing it on social media.
The idea for “Owensboro Sings” came from Facebook, Roos said Tuesday.
“I saw videos of people in Italy standing on their balconies singing,” he said. “I saw videos of people in New York singing. A friend said, ‘We need something like that in Owensboro’.”
So, Roos pitched the idea to the folks at Cromwell Radio, where he works.
And “Owensboro Sings” was born.
Roos said all seven Cromwell radio stations will play the state anthem at noon.
People can turn the radio on and sing along while filming themselves in the safety of their homes.
“I can’t sing,” Roos said. “If you can’t sing, just lip sync. Or if you can play an instrument, play the song on an instrument.”
People should post their videos on their own social media pages, but use the hashtags #owensborosings or cromwellmedia.
The stations want to create a “huge montage” with the videos, Roos said.
Why “My Old Kentucky Home”?
“It’s a song everybody in Kentucky knows,” Roos said. “I thought about ‘Blue Moon of Kentucky,’ but more people know ‘My Old Kentucky Home’.”
If you don’t know the words, here’s the abbreviated version that the Kentucky Derby uses:
“The sun shines bright in the old Kentucky home,
Tis summer, the people are gay
The corn-top’s ripe and the meadow’s in the bloom
While the birds make music all the day.
The young folks roll on the little cabin floor
All merry, all happy and bright;
By ‘n by hard times comes a knocking at the door
Then my old Kentucky home, Good-night!
Chorus:
Weep no more my lady.
Oh! Weep no more today!
We will sing one song
For my old Kentucky home
For the old Kentucky home, far away.”
Roos said, “As Andy Beshear says, ‘We will get through this, we will get through this together’ and what better way to show unity than by singing our state’s song.”
