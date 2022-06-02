Beginning Thursday, June 2, Roosevelt Road will be closed from Oak Park Drive to Bonnie Castle Drive for RWRA sewer repairs.
The closure is expected to last approximately one week, pending no delays or inclement weather. A detour will be appropriately marked for this closure. Please use caution and attention while driving in this area.
For more information, call Kelsey Ray at 270-687-8560.
