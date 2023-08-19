In 1923, the Rose Curtain Players was organized by A.J. Lawerence at Owensboro High School. This year, the troupe is celebrating its 100th season, making it the oldest chartered theatre group in Kentucky.
Carolyn Cork Greer, theatre director at OHS, said the group was named for the color of the curtains.
“At some point, before the Rose Curtain Players, the school colors were orange and black, and a production was done by the theatre students where they wore red and black shirts with the school ‘O’ on it,” she said. “They liked the color combination so much that they changed the school colors to red and black.”
Greer said it is likely that the red curtain came after the school colors changed, prompting the creation of the group’s name.
Beginning in the 1998-99 academic year, Greer became OHS’ theatre director, continuing the legacy of group.
In the 26 years that Greer has been the director of the group, the Rose Curtain Players has represented Kentucky at the Southeastern Theatre Conference eight times, winning once and playing first runner-up once; selected to perform on the main stage of the International Thespian Festival twice and chapter select stage seven times; and traveled to Scotland to perform at the American Fringe Festival.
However, the work that the members have been able to accomplish through the years has a lot to do with the support of the community.
“We’ve had numerous students graduate from here, go off to college, major in theatre and work in theatre,” she said. “We’ve created a lot of audience members out of former students.”
Greer said the Rose Curtain Players has been successful on many levels, including the development of the theatre space.
“When we got the Black Box Theatre, we got the renovations in the theatre, a scene shop, a costume shop and all the other arts that got their spaces as well,” she said.
Owensboro Public Schools’ dedication to fine arts is something that has also allowed for the Rose Curtain Players to grow, Greer said.
“We’ve been really fortunate that we have a school system that nurtures performing arts and encourages students to take that step and try,” she said. “I think having a school system that says they support the arts encourages people.”
Anita Burnette, OPS interim superintendent, began her career at OHS in 1988 as a special education teacher, before becoming principal in 2002, and remembers how active the Rose Curtain Players was.
“It grew from an after-school club to a curriculum class with six full classes,” Burnette said. “The students want to be part of something of quality and (the Rose Curtain Players) are quality.”
Burnette said Greer is a “phenomenal director.”
“It’s not about the competition rather than involvement and the growth of confidence,” she said. “But Greer has led the group well in competition as well.”
In honor of the 100th season, the Rose Curtain Players will perform shows from previous seasons.
“It’s a season of recognizing and honoring the things we’ve done in the past,” Greer said. “It’s a really cool season because we’re doing repeats of special shows that were special to us then and now.”
Greer said she is hoping to find more former students who were involved in the Rose Curtain Players for an event next summer.
“We want this celebration to be for everyone, no matter what year you were at Owensboro High School,” she said.
ROSE CURTAIN PLAYERS 100TH SEASON
“Gary Grinkle’s Battles with Wrinkles & Other Troubles” — Oct. 23-24
“Among Friends and Clutter” — Nov. 16-18
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” — Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2
“Once Upon a Mattress” — Feb. 29, March 1-2
“Spring One-Acts” — March 11-12
“The Literature of Our Lives” — April 16-18
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — May 2-4
For more information on the upcoming season or to stay in the loop with the Rose Curtain Players, contact Greer at carolyn.greer@owensboro.kyschools.us.
