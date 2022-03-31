Rotary District 6710, which covers 55 Rotary Clubs from the Mississippi River to Frankfort, will bring its annual conference to Owensboro on May 20-21 for the first time in 22 years.
The conference will be at the Owensboro Convention Center, with the opening reception at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Mark Calitri, president of both the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Owensboro Rotary Club, said this will be the first in-person gathering District 6710 has had since before the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.
The conference is expected to bring more than 200 Rotarians from 55 clubs to town.
Gail Story, district governor for the organization, said, “We are excited to be back in the heart of the state and to enjoy the warm hospitality Owensboro is known for.”
The international organization traces its roots to Chicago in 1905.
The name comes from the early practice of rotating meetings between the offices of its members.
“Our team has been working tirelessly to attract statewide conventions and events to Owensboro and Daviess County,” Sarah Haynes, the CVB’s director of destination sales and services, said of the announcement. “This convention provides an opportunity to reintroduce Kentucky Rotarians to everything Owensboro has to offer.”
Jamie Scheffer, assistant general manager/director of finance at the convention center, said, “Conferences are coming back in a strong and impactful way. Many of these associations were forced to pause, cancel or commit to virtual events during the pandemic. Now that positive cases are trending downward, we are seeing more organizations revert to meeting in-person.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
