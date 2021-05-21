The Owensboro Rotary Club Foundation is planning a “Bourbon and/or More Pull” fundraiser to raise money for the family resource centers in both the city and county school systems and for the Honor Flights that take aging veterans to Washington, D.C.
Jeff Ebelhar, the foundation’s treasurer, said the plan is to sell 51 bags containing bottles of wine and liquor to raise $2,550.
“It’s just a small event,” he said.
When a person buys a bag, they won’t know what’s inside.
Once all 51 bags have been sold, there will be a drawing to determine who gets what.
Ebelhar said the drawing, on a date that hasn’t yet been set, will be online so everyone can watch.
“All the items being offered have a retail value of at least $50,” he said. “Everyone will receive value.”
The priciest bag holds a liter of Woodford Reserve Barrel Finish Select Double Oaked — valued at $76.99.
The least expensive are two 750-milliliter bottles of Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon Whiskey and a liter of Woodford Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey — each valued at $49.99.
Ebelhar said there are several bottles of 1,000 Stories wine that is aged in used bourbon barrels and has a bourbon flavor.
If people receive a bottle that they don’t want, they can give it as a gift to a friend or trade with someone else, he said.
But first, Rotary had to obtain a state temporary liquor license, which it received on Thursday.
People can pick up their bags at the RiverPark Center on June 12, he said.
Ebelhar said 10 bags had already been sold by Thursday morning.
In 2020, the club’s Bourbon Ball at Green River Distilling Co., made $20,000 for charity.
This year’s event was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The bourbon, rye and wine pull is using bottles left over from last year.
But it will bring in about one-tenth of the amount the last Bourbon Ball raised.
Bottles available include Peerless Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, Basil Hayden’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Old Forester 1920, Jim Beam Black Extra-Aged, Bulleit Bourbon, Bulleit Rye, Old Forester 1897, Old Forester 1910, Old Forester 1870, 1,000 Stories Zinfandel, Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon Whiskey; Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, Woodford Reserve Straight Malt Whiskey, 1,000 Stories Gold Rush Red, Woodford Reserve Straight Wheat Whiskey, 1,000 Stories Chardonnay, Maker’s Mark 46, 1,000 Stories Cabernet Sauvignon, 1,000 Stories Carignan, Old Forester Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Old Forester Straight Rye Whiskey, 1792 Small Batch and Wheatley Vodka.
Ebelhar said if people want to donate to help the club raise money for its charitable contributions, they can send a check payable to the Owensboro Rotary Club Foundation Inc., to Owensboro Rotary Club Foundation, Attn: Jeff Ebelhar, PO Box 1824, Owensboro, KY 42302-1824.
People who want to buy a bag in the “Bourbon and/or More Pull” can send a check for $50 payable to Owensboro Rotary Club Foundation Inc. to Rotary, Box 392, Owensboro, KY 42302.
