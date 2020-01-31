The Owensboro Rotary Club’s 12th annual Bourbon Ball on Feb. 8 at O.Z. Tyler Distillery will celebrate a return to the Roaring ’20s of a century ago.
Steve Crone, club president, said dressing in costumes — flapper dresses and top hats — is optional.
The event is open to the public.
This year, for the first time, there are two levels of tickets.
The VIP tickets are $100 and include early entry at 6 p.m., table seating and premium bourbon tasting.
“Those are almost gone,” Crone said. “We only have a handful left.”
The general admission tickets are $50.
And there are still several of them available, he said.
“There’s no dinner this year,” Crone said. “Instead, we’ll have heavy hors d’oeuvres from Moonlite. We’re being more casual this year.”
About 20 bourbons will be available for tasting, he said.
Tasting will be until 8 p.m., hors d’oeuvres will be available until 9 p.m., dancing follows from 9 until 11 p.m. to jazz from Charlene Blay and the 2nd Edition Band.
“Music will be playing all night,” Crone said.
There’s a silent auction and a “bourbon pull,” he said.
In the bourbon pull, people buy a numbered ticket for $50.
The number matches a number on one of the bags covering 50 bottles of bourbon.
The ticket-holder gets whatever bourbon matches the number.
“Some of them are high-end bourbons,” Crone said. “Some are less expensive.”
The balls usually attract between 350 and 400 people, he said.
In 2009, Owensboro Rotary created what was then the Bourbon Heritage Celebration as both a fundraiser and something to do around Valentine’s Day.
Crone said money raised goes for eradicating polio and such local projects as the Honor Flight, Family Resource Centers, scholarships and the Accelerated Reader program.
Those attending must be at least 21 years old.
The distillery is at 10 Distillery Road in northwestern Owensboro.
Tickets are on sale at https://oztyler distillery.com/visit-us/book- now-page.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
