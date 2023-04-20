Rafeal Tipton worked for two decades at Kimberly-Clark before deciding eight years ago to start his own business.
“Originally I was going to build motorcycles, that’s what I was doing at the time,” he said. “We bought a machine to make motorcycle parts, but we weren’t using it. The cost of a new car was sitting in the corner doing nothing.”
Tipton said his daughters wanted bourbon barrel lids, so the family went to Bowling Green to buy some.
“I thought they were cool, so I asked how many they had,” he said. “They had 83, and I said I would take them all. I had an idea, and that’s how it got started.”
That’s when the bourbon barrel lid and staves designs began.
“We had to get that machine running, and we started with smaller items but eventually started doing the metal designs on the lids and staves,” Tipton said.
Amanda Howard, a designer for the business, said the process begins as soon as the family receives an order.
“The customer sends us a picture or logo, and then we design it on our program before sending them a proof to approve,” she said. “Once it’s approved, then we cut it and paint it whatever colors they’d like.”
Rough River Metal Works doesn’t just service the immediate area.
“We can ship anywhere, including out of the country,” Howard said.
Since the business began, Tipton said it has received 5,000 to 6,000 orders for custom designs.
“Last year we had almost 1,000 orders alone,” he said.
Howard said the busiest time of the year is around Christmas.
“We will eat lunch and come back to the shop,” she said. “People put in Christmas orders beginning in September and October. We ask they do it early in case we have a cut off.”
Aside from the bourbon barrel items, the business can provide an assortment of gifts.
“We can do anything from three- to four-inch Christmas ornaments to four-foot items,” said Tammy Tipton co-owner and designer.
The turnaround time for most pieces, depending on design time and time of the year, is typically a week or two, Howard said.
“If somebody needs something quick, we try to help and accommodate,” she said.
Locally, Rough River Metal Works has been tasked to create awards for numerous companies and organizations.
“We’re doing all the awards for the big car show at the (Owensboro) Sportscenter this summer,” Rafeal Tipton said. “We’re also doing the awards for the big bike show in Owensboro in June; we do all the Friday After 5 awards, and we’re the Victory Lane sponsor at Windy Hollow Speedway.”
The family’s McLean County business location opened last fall.
“We started at Rough River, and that’s where the name came in,” Tammy Tipton said. “We had such a following, we didn’t want to change the name.”
Rafeal Tipton said the family and the business have received an outpouring of support.
“Owensboro to McLean County, everyone has been very supportive,” he said. “We are a mom-and-pop shop, and we try to put out a good product for a good price. We’re so thankful people have supported us.”
To shop online for Rough River Metal Works products, visit https://www.etsy.com/shop/RoughRiverMetalWorks. For more information on the business, search “Rough River Metal Works” on Facebook.
