Owensboro is home to hundreds of refugees from Africa, Asia and Europe.
And Refuge International Owensboro is raising money to help them.
Natalie Gunderson, the agency’s director, said Routes to Refuge is asking people to walk or run a certain number of miles virtually, following online the paths refugees have taken.
Those participating will do the walking or running between May 20 and June 20.
They log onto www.charityfootprints.com/RoutesToRefuge/ and link their exercise app to the site.
Participants can check to see how their friends are doing, Gunderson said.
Registration fees — between $25 and $45 — are how the project raises money.
Lindsay House, volunteer and event coordinator, said, “The premise of it is we are trying to bring awareness to what many refugees who come to the states endure by getting here. They travel many difficult miles to seek safety.”
On June 20, World Refugee Day, those who participate will celebrate the end of the project.
Gunderson said the organization was founded in 2017 as the Welcome Project.
In 2020, it affiliated with Refuge International in Louisville and took that name.
“We partner with local churches,” Gunderson said. “We help refugees with their English, help them learn to drive and with their daily practical needs.”
Refuge International is not affiliated with the International Center in Owensboro, she said.
But it currently works with refugees from Myanmar, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.
Gunderson said Refuge International plans to have its volunteers working with refugees from other countries in the future.
“We would love to get the community involved and hopefully bring awareness to churches in our area to get involved with the refugees we have here in our town,” House said.
The Refuge International website says 25,000 refugees have settled in the United States.
Of that 1,275 were resettled in Kentucky, it says.
Kentucky, the site says, ranks fourth nationally in the number of refugees that have resettled here.
