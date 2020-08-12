For 125 years, nothing has stopped the local Rowan Family Reunion from taking place on the third weekend of August.
Not world wars. Not the 1918 Spanish flu.
Or COVID-19.
The continuously running family reunion will go on as planned this weekend. The only difference this year: It will be virtual because of the worldwide pandemic.
Members of the Rowan family have learned there is at least one positive aspect to an online event, said Brenda Rowan Duneghy of Owensboro.
“We have people in Africa and people in Indonesia,” she said.
Also, one family member in France may participate.
The Rowan reunion is not a typical Sunday afternoon potluck at a park.
The three-day event is a major production with matching T-shirts, a raffle, scavenger hunt, tennis match, golf scramble, live entertainment, picnic, catered Saturday night banquet, Sunday breakfast and worship service, and a college scholarship.
“One year we had a fashion show,” Duneghy said. “And one year, we had a talent show. It’s total family enjoyment.”
Besides the flurry of activities, there are committees with officers who are elected during a family meeting on the last day of the event.
Duneghy has many fond memories of her family’s reunions, which started in 1896 at a church in Pettit.
For one thing, she remembers fondly her aunt’s chocolate pie.
But, during the family meeting on Sunday one year, a stranger walked in off the street unannounced, Duneghy said. It is the sweetest memory she carries from the family reunions.
In typical Rowan style, the family invited him into the fold.
“We fixed him a plate and took him to town. It was like an angel walked in,” she said.
For the 100th family reunion, the Rowans celebrated for the first time with a Saturday night banquet at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Today, the annual reunion rotates from Owensboro to Indianapolis to Louisville so it’s not too much work for any branch of the family, and rotating between cities helps older family members who don’t travel as well anymore.
When the event is held in Owensboro, which it will be this weekend, there are generally up to 200 people in attendance.
Dungehy’s dad, Ellis Rowan of Owensboro, is 97. He will be the oldest person attending this year’s reunion.
Jeanette Rowan Jones of Bowling Green has attended every family reunion for at least half a century.
“This is the first time we won’t be together physically,” Jones said. “But we didn’t want to miss out on a reunion ever.”
Her mom, Josephine Rowan, 88, of Owensboro, is the reunion’s matriarch.
When attendance started to drop a bit in the early ’90s, Rowan introduced a Saturday picnic to increase interest.
“I’ve been going ever since I’ve been married,” Rowan said.
She married into the family in 1953 and has never missed a reunion.
At one time, her six children formed a choir of sorts and performed at some of the reunions.
“My children need to keep carrying it on,” Rowan said.
She hopes grandchildren and great-grands keep the annual tradition going after that.
It’s a big production that takes about eight months to plan, but the Rowan clan is happy to make that investment, Duneghy said.
“Family is a big production. You have to have support from the top of the rung to the bottom of the rung. We all need that support,” she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
