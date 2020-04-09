If you’re “safe at home” and want to work out, Teresa Rowe, fitness director at Owensboro Christian Church, has an answer for you.
She’s offering free workout sessions on Facebook Live at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday on her “Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe” Facebook page.
If people can’t do the workout with her then, they can replay the video and do it later.
Rowe said, “Originally, I started a private Theresa Rowe Exercise Group and did all the workouts within this group of 350 women who wanted to do the workouts with me.”
But last week, because of the pandemic, she decided to open it up to let others do the workouts for free.
On pretty spring days, Rowe said she takes her workouts out on her deck.
“We live on a farm in McLean County and it was so inspiring to work out and listen to the birds sing and cows do their mooing thing,” she said. “This morning, the carpenter bees were buzzing over my head and there was a wasp on my mat. Birds were chirping. It was just absolutely beautiful.”
Rowe said, “I want to encourage people to keep moving and keep trusting God during this at-home period of time. My entire purpose here is to love God and love others by helping them shape their bodies and hearts for God’s purposes.”
Rowe, 56, has been a fitness instructor for more than 35 years.
“It really has changed through the years, with all the technology that lets me continue my classes online,” she said.
Rowe said, “We’re way past the ‘80s thing with the sweatbands and leg warmers and 90-minute classes. That was really just showing off.”
She said, “I encourage people to keep their bodies and their spirits fit. I really feel connected spiritually to the people online. We pray for people on the front lines of this thing at the beginning of each class.”
This week the online workout group has 380 members.
“But I don’t know how many are actually doing the workouts,” Rowe said. “I hear from about 30 or 40 regularly.”
She is a Messenger-Inquirer columnist and also has a TV show that’s seen on NRB-TV, Inspiration TV and Parables, a pay service.
Recently, a woman in Albania sent Rowe a trailer for her show there, where her voice had been dubbed in Albanian.
“It was neat, hearing my show in the Albanian language,” she said.
“I have more energy now than when I was in my 20s,” Rowe said. “I have had two open heart surgeries. I attribute my strength to the Lord. God has been preparing me for this for a long time.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.