Theresa Rowe’s “Shaped by Faith” TV series has caught the attention of Pure Flix — a popular Christian-based streaming service.
Rowe, 58, has inked a three-year deal that will begin in October.
According to Rowe, she took a chance at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Nashville and pitched her show to Pure Flix.
“I was originally not going to go because I’m airing on Christian media and other networks right now,” she said.
She added that Pure Flix already had an exercise program, which also made her second guess whether or not the company would consider another one.
It was her friends— Randy Lanham and Wayne Morris, who also help Rowe film the show — who convinced her to make the trip with them.
During the convention, Pure Flix hosted a “pitch-athon” that gave independent faith-based producers an opportunity to widen their audience.
Rowe said they ran into traffic problems and missed the initial meeting about the pitch process.
However, Rowe, who had never pitched her show before, said she was given five minutes in front of three Pure Flix representatives to make her case.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking when you don’t know these people,” Rowe said. “I just sat down and started unfolding what ‘Shaped by Faith’ is, and that it’s more than an exercise show.”
Immediately after the pitch, Rowe said they agreed to give her “an opportunity.”
Within a week, Rowe said the company followed up with her and requested show samples.
“All I can say is that God opened that door because it was just unusual,” Rowe said. “They loved everything about it, and they said it was different” than the other workout show. “They liked the idea of my show incorporating the Word with every exercise and talking about life experiences while blending faith and fitness together.”
Rowe, who also writes a faith-based column for the Messenger-Inquirer, began producing “Shaped by Faith” out of her Calhoun home in 2019. It’s now entering its seventh season, each being 13 episodes.
The show airs on Inspiration TV, NRB TV, Global7.TV Albania, Grace TV India, Faith Unveiled, Safe TV and Total Living Network.
But Rowe said Pure Flix will increase the show’s exposure more than anything she’s been a part of.
“It will definitely be the biggest platform I’m on so far,” she said. “Just speaking with them, I just felt like I had God’s favor.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com
