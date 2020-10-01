The RiverPark Center had such a successful summer theater arts camp that organizers decided to bring the event back for the fall.
The RPC’s Theatre Arts Academy Fall Break Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-9, and it is open to kids ages 6 to 18.
Campers come to the RiverPark each day to create their own productions with teaching artists from Owensboro, including Calvin Malone, who will be in charge of musical theater; Steffan Clark, who is the choreographer for the week; Alexis Riley, who will be the make-up educator; and Grae Greer, who will be teaching theater.
Campers will also be creating their own props and costumes from their own designs, and have a chance to assist in the final productions.
Greer is also the RPC’s director of marketing and education. She said there will only be about 50 campers accepted due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“They will be broken up into two groups, (ages) 6 to 11 will write their own monologues and scenes, and (ages) 12 to 18 will have the option of writing their own mini-musical,” she said.
Greer and other organizers are excited to offer this camp because they have noticed that a lot of kids during COVID-19 lack access to the arts, whether it’s music, dance, theater or other performances.
“This is a good way for these younger kids to have that opportunity to come back into the theater and create,” she said.
The cost for the camp is $75 per child, and each child will need to bring their own meals and snacks for the day. Kids are also required to wear masks, but while they are in their blocked off 6-foot space they will have the option to take them off. Temperature checks will also take place upon arrival, and there will be sanitation stations throughout the RPC.
For more information about the camp, or to sign up visit riverparkcenter.org, email Greer at ggreer@river parkcenter.org, or call the RPC Box Office at 270-687-2770.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
